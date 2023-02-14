New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular Manufacturing Facilities Market in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419225/?utm_source=GNW

Modular construction involves building of structures using prefabricated modular units, off-site, under controlled factory setting; these modular units are later assembled on site. It is interesting to note that off-site construction can eliminate 60%-90% of the weather-related project concerns. Further, modular facilities can be built 40% faster as compared to a conventional construction, which could take up to three years. Therefore, considering the various advantages offered by this approach, several pharmaceutical players are now shifting their focus from conventional plants to modular facilities. Specifically, modular facility providers are catering to the needs of various players engaged in the development of therapeutics, including cell and gene therapy, biosimilars and vaccines. To provide more context, modular biomanufacturing includes division of individual production processes, such as fermentation, purification and formulation, into separate modules that can be easily assembled and disassembled, allowing for flexibility and scalability. In addition, modular manufacturing allows the use of smaller-scale production units, which can be more flexible and responsive to dynamic market demands. Moreover, temporary modular buildings can be relocated after installation, based on needs of the end-user. However, mass production, complex decision-making, construction approvals and early financing can hinder the adoption of modular constructs. If healthcare stakeholders are able to overcome these challenges, modular construction can serve as a lucrative approach that provides greater flexibility and enables faster time-to-market for new products.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The Modular Facilities in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Market (3rd Edition), 2023-2035, Distribution by Size of Facility (Small, Mid-sized, Large and Very Large), Type of Industry Served (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology), Type of Modular Construct (Hybrid Skid Modular Constructs, Skid-Mounted Modular Constructs, Plug-and-Play Modular Constructs, Truckable Modular Constructs and Other Modular Constructs), Type of Construction Component (Process Equipment, Base Building, Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing System, Process Commodities and Other Construction Components), Purpose of Facility (Manufacturing Facilities, Aseptic Filling Facilities, Research and Development Facilities and Other Facilities), Scale of Operation (Clinical and Commercial), Type of Product (Cell and Gene Therapies, Vaccines, Biosimilars, Monoclonal Antibodies, Advanced Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Products, Viral Vectors and Other Products), Type of Expansion (New Facilities, Facility Expansions and Planned Expansions), Type of Modular Construction (Relocatable Modular Construction, Permanent Modular Construction), Type of Material Used (Steel, Wood and Concrete) and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of modular facilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, over the next 12 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. The report answers the following key questions related to this domain.



Key Advantages Offered by Modular Facilities

Modular facilities have emerged as a promising alternative to conventional facilities owing to the multiple benefits that they offer. For instance, modular facilities can help in achieving 25%-30% reduction in the overall cost of construction, minimal plant site interruption, 50%-60% faster construction timelines, as well as ensure portability, safe working conditions and sustainability. In addition, better quality of products can be achieved by modular construction approaches owing to the fact that modules are built in a controlled factory setting. In addition, these modules are inspected more thoroughly and frequently before they are shipped to the construction site meeting desired quality standards. Moreover, modular construction allows more flexibility in terms of design, as a higher number of materials and finishes can be used, as compared to conventional facilities.



Current Market Landscape of Modular Facilities

The modular facilities market landscape features an extensive list of over 50 large, mid-sized, small and very small players. It is worth highlighting that more than 250 players are engaged in offering modular cleanrooms, along with various cleanroom accessories and customization options, in order to make them suitable for application in the life sciences industry. It is expected that modular facilities will become more streamlined and standardized in the future, serving as an efficient cost saving solution. Additionally, modular techniques allow building of smaller and specialized processing plants whenever rapid deployment of a therapy becomes critical in both developed and developing countries. Further, many, if not most, expansions and new facilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry are likely to be modular constructions in the near future.



Key Drivers in the Modular Facilities Market

Over the past few years, several factors have contributed to reform the facility construction paradigm within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The increasing preference and demand for personalized therapies and novel therapeutic interventions intended for the treatment of various ailments has compelled pharmaceutical companies to look beyond the traditional manufacturing and expansion practices. Lack of adequate manufacturing infrastructure, increased cost of construction and delay in project deliveries has collectively contributed to the emergence of off-site construction models.



Overall Size of Modular Facilities Market

Driven by the rising interest of stakeholders towards improvement of manufacturing and production efficiency, the anticipated lucrative opportunities and growth associated with adoption of modular facilities, this market is expected to witness noteworthy growth in the foreseen future. Specifically, in terms of type of product, the market is anticipated to be driven by manufacturing units for cell and gene therapies, as well as vaccines and biosimilars. In addition, presently, close to 70% of the market share is captured by players based in North America and Europe. However, in the long run, markets in emerging regions, such as countries based in Asia, MENA and rest of the world are anticipated to grow at a faster pace.



Example Players in the Modular Facilities Market

Examples of players engaged in this domain (which have also been profiled in this report) include (in alphabetical order) Cytiva, G-CON Manufacturing, Germfree, IPM Technologies, KeyPlants, ModuleCo Pharma, NNE and Pharmadule.



The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the key insights captured during our research, offering a high-level view on the current state of the modular facilities market and its likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.

A brief introduction to important concepts related to modular facilities, featuring information on different types of modular constructs, as well as primary applications of modular facilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology domains. Further, this chapter highlights the recent advancements that have been reported in this market space.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of modular facilities, highlighting the contributions of various service providers, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (small, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world, type of industry served (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, other industries), geographical coverage (North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world), GMP compliance, type of modular construction (relocatable, permanent), type of material (steel, wood and concrete) and quality certification(s) obtained.

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the modular cleanroom providers market, highlighting the contributions of various players, along with information on their year of establishment, company size (small, mid-sized and large) , location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia, MENA and rest of the world), type of industry served (pharmaceutical, biotechnology), type of modular cleanroom offered (hardwall, softwall and unspecified), type of cleanroom component offered (air handling units, HEPA filters, ULPA filters, laminar air flow units, air showers, pass throughs, biosafety cabinets, cleanroom furniture, plumbing / piping, lighting / electrical, doors and windows) and quality certification(s) obtained.

An in-depth company competitiveness analysis of modular facility service providers, segmented into three categories, namely small (2-50 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees) and large (>500 employees) players. Within the respective peer groups, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as service strength (based on the years of experience), company competitiveness (based on parameters, such as type of industry served, GMP compliance, type of modular construction and type of material), as well as partnership activity (in terms of number of partnerships and type of agreements).

Elaborate profiles of prominent players that are currently engaged in offering modular facilities. Each profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details related to their respective service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2012-2022, featuring a detailed set of analyses based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of product, type of modular facility, location of modular facility, geographical location of the companies involved and most active players.

A detailed case study on modular projects undertaken by modular facility manufacturers in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, along with information on type of modular facility, size of modular facility, number of projects delivered and location of modular facility.

An insightful analysis on facility construction trends observed in the pharmaceutical industry over the last seven years, highlighting facility construction projects established by top 20 pharma / biotech players, along with the information on number of facilities, type of facility, purpose of facility, investments made in modular projects, size of facility and location of headquarters.

An insightful framework that enables a thorough examination of the cost and time related offered by the use of different modular approaches, by considering multiple parameters, including long-term benefits and sustainability, to identify the most appropriate solution for various types of end users and enabling them to make informed decisions.

A detailed market forecast analysis to estimate the existing market size and the future opportunity for modular facility manufacturers, till 2035; the overall opportunity has been distributed across various segments, such as size of facility (small, mid-sized, large and very large), type of industry served (pharmaceutical and biotechnology), type of modular construct (hybrid skid modular constructs, skid-mounted modular constructs, plug-and-play modular constructs, truckable modular constructs and other modular constructs), type of construction component (process equipment, base building, mechanical, electrical and plumbing system, process commodities and other construction components), purpose of facility (manufacturing facilities, aseptic filling facilities, research and development facilities and other facilities), scale of operation (clinical and commercial), type of product (cell and gene therapies, vaccines, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, advanced pharmaceuticals, sterile products, viral vectors and other products), type of expansion (new facilities, facility expansions and planned expansions), type of modular construction (relocatable modular construction, permanent modular construction), type of material (steel, wood and concrete) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East And North Africa, and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.

A review of emerging industry trends, including the combination of single-use technologies / continuous processing technologies with modular facilities, the shift to using smaller, multi-purpose modular facilities, and technological advancements in modular construction processes.

A detailed discussion on the various growth drivers, such as development of personalized medicines, biosimilars, orphan drugs and anticipated increase in the adoption of modular solutions in the emerging markets by pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical CMOs.



The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Maik Jornitz (Chief Executive Officer, G-CON Manufacturing)

Pär Almhem (President, ModWave)

Vernon Solomon (President, Environmental Systems Corporation)

François Abiven (Ex-President Life Sciences and Chemicals, Exyte)

Mark Koers (Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Modular Devices)

Luca Mussati (Vice President Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology, Exyte)

Ward Patton (Director of Sales, Subzero Engineering)

Wes Temple (Director of Marketing, Vernick)

Sulogna Roy (Ex-Sales Manager, Zeton)

Alan de Zayas (Modular Building Manufacturing and Construction Team, Avon Modular)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market over the coming 13 years, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Question 1: What is modular manufacturing?

Answer: Modular facilities are prefabricated buildings that are built using multiple sections, often known as modules. To provide more context, modular constructs are designed, engineered and manufactured off-site, and later delivered to relevant project site for final installation. Further, integrated assemblies are joined together to create facilities of significant size, housing multiple functions and equipment.



Question 2: Which material is most widely used for the construction of modular facilities?

Answer: Steel and wood are the most commonly used materials for building pre-engineered builds. Of these, steel is usually employed to construct permanent buildings since they are built for use over longer periods of time. On the other hand, wood is generally more suitable for building relocatable constructs as the material is lightweight and hence, allows easy relocation.



Question 3: Which types of partnerships are being inked by modular facility providers?

Answer: Full facility construction agreements, service alliances and cleanroom construction agreements are the most common partnership models adopted by stakeholders engaged in the modular facilities domain.



Question 4: Which healthcare sector is rapidly employing modular facilities?

Answers: Currently, the pharmaceutical industry is leading the adoption of modular facilities in the healthcare sector. On the other hand, the modular facilities market for biotechnology industry is expected to grow at 11%, capturing a considerable market share in the foreseen future.



Question 5: How is the modular facilities market likely to grow in the future?

Answers: The global modular facilities market is anticipated to grow at a compound annualized growth rate of 10%, till 2035.



Question 6: Which region is leading the modular facilities market?

Answers: North America and Europe, combined, hold 70% share of the global modular facilities market. In the longer run, emerging regions, such as Asia, are likely to grow at faster pace.



CHAPTER OUTLINES



Chapter 1 is a preface providing an introduction to the full report, Modular Facilities in the Pharmaceutical / Biotechnology Sector (3rd Edition), 2023-2035.



Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of modular facility services market and its likely evolution in the short to mid and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of concepts related to modular facilities, featuring information on different types of modular constructs, primary applications of modular facilities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology domain. This chapter features details related to the recent advancements that have been reported in this market space.



Chapter 4 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of over 50 modular facility manufacturers, based on their year of establishment, company size (small, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world), type of industry served (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, other industries), geographical coverage (North America, Europe, Asia, rest of the world), GMP compliance, type of modular construction (relocatable, permanent), type of material (steel, wood and concrete) and quality certification(s) obtained.



Chapter 5 includes a detailed analysis of the current market landscape of over 250 modular cleanroom providers, based on their year of establishment, company size (small, mid-sized and large), location of headquarters (North America, Europe, Asia, MENA and rest of the world), type of industry served (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, other industries), type of modular cleanroom offered (hardwall, softwall and unspecified), type of cleanroom component offered (air handling units, HEPA filters, ULPA filters, laminar air flow units, air showers, pass throughs, biosafety cabinets, cleanroom furniture, plumbing / piping, lighting / electrical, doors and windows) and quality certification(s) obtained.



Chapter 6 provides an in-depth competitiveness analysis of modular facilities service providers, segmented into three categories, namely small (2-50 employees), mid-sized (51-500 employees) and large (>500 employees). Within the peer group, companies were ranked based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the years of experience) and portfolio strength (based on parameters, such as type of industry served, GMP compliance, type of modular construction and type of material), as well as partnership activity (in terms of number of partnerships and type of agreements).



Chapter 7 includes detailed profiles of prominent players (shortlisted based on company competitiveness analysis) engaged in providing modular facility services. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (with information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), details of their respective service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 presents an in-depth analysis and discussion on the various partnerships inked between various stakeholders in this domain, during the period 2012-2022, featuring a detailed set of analyses based on various parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership, type of product, type of modular facility, location of modular facility, geographical location of the companies involved and most active players.



Chapter 9 provides a detailed analysis of modular projects undertaken across key geographical regions, featuring information on type of modular facility, size of modular facility, number of projects delivered and location of modular facility.



Chapter 10 present an insightful analysis on facility construction trends in the pharmaceutical industry for the last seven years, highlighting facility construction projects established by top 20 pharma / biotech players, along with information on their number of facilities, type of facility, purpose of facility, investments made in modular projects, size of facility and location of headquarters.



Chapter 11 presents an insightful framework that enables a thorough examination of the cost and time related offered by the use of different modular approaches, by considering multiple parameters, including long-term benefits and sustainability, to identify the most appropriate solution for various types of end users and enabling them to make informed decisions.



Chapter 12 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of modular facilities services market till 2035. We have segmented the market across size of facility (small, mid-sized, large and very large), type of industry served (pharmaceutical and biotechnology), type of modular construct (hybrid skid modular constructs, skid-mounted modular constructs, plug-and-play modular constructs, truckable modular constructs and other modular constructs), type of construction component (process equipment costs, base building costs, mechanical, electrical and plumbing system costs, process commodities costs and other costs), purpose of facility (manufacturing facilities, aseptic filling facilities, research and development facilities and other facilities), scale of operation (clinical, commercial), type of product (cell and gene therapies, vaccines, biosimilars, monoclonal antibodies, advanced pharmaceuticals, sterile products, viral vectors and other products), type of expansion (new facilities, facility expansions and planned expansions), type of modular construction (relocatable modular construction, permanent modular construction), type of material (steel, wood and concrete) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, and rest of the world).



Chapter 13 provides information on emerging trends, including the combination of single-use technologies / continuous processing technologies with modular facilities, the shift to using smaller, multi-purpose modular facilities, and technological advancements in modular construction processes.



Chapter 14 provides information on various growth drivers, such as the development of personalized medicines, biosimilars, orphan drugs and the anticipated increase in the adoption of modular solutions in emerging markets by pharmaceutical / biopharmaceutical CMOs. Further, the chapter also highlights current trends, such as expansion of existing facilities and adoption of modular facilities by emerging start-ups and small companies.



Chapter 15 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interviews held with Alan de Zayas (Modular Building Manufacturing and Construction Team, Avon Modular), Vernon Solomon (President, Environmental Systems Corporation), François Abiven (Executive Vice President Global Business Unit BLS, Exyte) , Luca Mussati (Vice President Technology and Innovation, Exyte), Maik Jornitz (Chief Executive Officer, G-CON Manufacturing), Mark Koers (Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Modular Devices), Pär Almhem (President, ModWave), Ward Patton (Director of Sales, Subzero Engineering), Wes Temple (Director of Marketing, Vernick) and Sulogna Roy (Ex-Sales Manager, Zeton).



Chapter 16 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 17 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

