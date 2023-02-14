NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • Net Revenue for the Quarter was $12.4 Million; $14.6 Million on a Constant Currency Basis

  • Implementing Cost Efficiency Initiatives Projected to Generate Cost Savings of More Than $4 Million and Accelerate Return to Profitability

  • Strong Sales Pipeline of Approximately $250 Million

  • Recurring Revenue (SaaS and Support) of $6.5 Million; $7.7 Million on a Constant Currency Basis; Expect Fiscal 2023 Annual Recurring Revenue (SaaS and Support) of Approximately $25 Million

  • Growing Partnerships with Consultants, System Integrators, and Technology Partners Including Amazon Web Services and a Tier 1 Automotive Company Through Company’s Mobile AI and Machine-Learning Based Solution Otoz

  • Announced Plans to Expand North American Presence with Facility in Austin, Texas

  • Balance Sheet Remains Strong with $21 Million in Cash and $3.93 per Share in Shareholders’ Equity

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Implementing a proactive series of initiatives to reduce costs and drive efficiencies which the Company expects will generate more than $4 million in total savings and accelerate its return to profitability.

  • In the process of establishing a support and delivery center in Austin, Texas to accommodate sales and support staff who will facilitate the Company’s growing customer base across the North American region.

  • Signed a new multi-million-dollar agreement with a tier 1 automotive company in the U.S. to implement and license the Company’s Otoz mobility solution which will manage back-office operations for vehicle subscriptions.

  • Otoz, the Company’s mobile AI and machine-learning based solution, went live with its 37th dealer and now has dealers in 16 states.

  • Sales pipeline of $250 million driven by the addition of new prospects who have registered interest in NFS Ascent®, digital, and legacy solutions across various regions.

  • Generated approximately $1.0 million in revenue from change requests received from various customers across multiple regions.

  • Achieved ACE partnership status in cloud services domain by partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is expected to help grow the Company’s cloud services vertical.

  • Achieved the first Go-Live milestone for the finance company of a leading Swedish bank by effectively implementing its invoice factoring system.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $12.4 million, compared with $15.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total net revenues was primarily due to the recording of an approximately $3.5 million onetime revenue gain in the second quarter of 2022 as well as a delay in recognition of license revenues. On a constant currency basis, net revenues were $14.6 million. The decrease in revenues on a constant currency basis was driven by a decrease in license fees of $1.9 million, and a decrease in subscription and support revenue of $1.7 million, which was offset by an increase in service revenue of $2.8 million compared to the prior year period.

  • Total license fees were $15,900 compared with $1.9 million in the prior year period. Total license fees on a constant currency basis were $16,200.
  • Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6.5 million compared with $9.4 million in the prior year period. Total subscription and support revenues on a constant currency basis were $7.7 million. The decrease in total subscription and support revenues for the second quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the recording of approximately $3.5 million as a onetime, cumulative catch-up in the second quarter of 2022 due to an amendment to the Company’s 10-year contract with a major customer. 
  • Total services revenues were $5.9 million compared with $4.1 million in the prior year period. Total service revenues on a constant currency basis were $6.9 million.

Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $3.1 million (or 25.4% of net revenues), compared to $7.6 million (or 49.4% of net revenues) in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $3.3 million (or 22.4% of net revenues as measured on a constant currency basis). The decrease in gross profit on a constant currency basis was primarily due to an increase in salaries and consultant costs of $2.8 million, travel costs of $495,000, and depreciation of $158,000 on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 were $6.2 million (or 50.0% of sales) compared to $6.0 million (or 38.7% of sales) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, operating expenses for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 increased to $7.2 million (or 49.4% of sales on a constant currency basis). The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in selling expenses of $531,000, salaries and wages of $328,000, research and development costs of $358,000, depreciation of $30,000 and professional service fees of $29,000 on a constant currency basis compared to the prior year period.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $(2.1 million) or $(0.19) per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $1.4 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. On a constant currency basis, GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $(2.7 million) or $(0.24) per diluted share. For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL included a $657,000 gain on foreign currency exchange transactions and on a constant currency basis a gain of $827,000 which was a decrease from a gain of $901,000 in the prior year period.”

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was a loss of $(1.3 million) or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $21.0 million, a decrease from $24.0 million at June 30, 2022.   Total NetSol stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 was $44.4 million, or $3.93 per share.

Management Commentary

NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri stated, “Our second quarter results fell short of our internal targets as we were impacted by delays in recognizing revenue from a multi-million-dollar contract that we expect to begin realizing in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. That said, we made considerable strategic progress during the quarter and are particularly excited about the opportunity in North America as we continue to see our products gain traction in this region. In the second quarter, our Otoz division signed a new agreement with a tier 1 automotive company in the United States and went live with its 37th dealer and is now in 16 states across the country. Additionally, we continue to make good progress establishing a new facility in Austin, Texas to accommodate sales and support staff, and we are partnering with consultants and system integrators that will help us to efficiently scale our U.S. operations. The United States is currently the most vibrant market for us and we are strategically investing in our growth in this region. On a global scale, we have a robust sales pipeline currently valued at approximately $250 million. While this is an impressive and active pipeline, we are experiencing a longer than normal sales cycle as we continue to implement our technology across multiple regions.

Mr. Ghauri continued, “We are focused on driving enhanced growth and profitability in the business, and to that end are implementing global cost reduction initiatives to drive efficiency while better aligning resources to our growth opportunities – particularly the U.S. market and SaaS business. We are targeting in excess of $4 million in cost reductions which we expect to implement by the end of fiscal 2023. We are excited and encouraged by the traction that our products are seeing across all of our markets and are optimistic about our strategy and growth prospects as we move through the balance of fiscal 2023.”   

Conference Call

NETSOL Technologies management will hold a conference call today (February 14, 2023) at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss these financial results. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent® – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

About Otoz
Otoz, a division of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), provides business-to-business, white-label technology solutions for new mobility. The Otoz suite of agile and customizable mobility solutions ranges from car sharing and subscription products to AI-enabled chatbots, allowing businesses to engage consumers and facilitate the complete transaction lifecycle intelligently and digitally. Otoz technologies empower automotive companies and start-ups to launch digital retailing and new mobility models quickly and efficiently. The technology Otoz has developed is cloud-native and supported by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IoT) and blockchain. Otoz technology drives utilization, while supporting robust and efficient operations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most comparable financial measure based upon GAAP, as well as a further explanation of adjusted EBITDA, is included in the financial tables in Schedule 4 of this press release.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

 As of As of
ASSETSDecember 31, 2022 June 30, 2022
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$20,946,722  $23,963,797 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $163,111 and $166,231 4,595,675   8,669,202 
Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $49,614 and $136,976 14,785,593   14,571,776 
Other current assets, net of allowance of $1,243,633 and $1,243,633 2,748,520   2,223,361 
Total current assets 43,076,510   49,428,136 
Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 604,358   853,601 
Convertible note receivable - related party, net of allowance of $4,250,000 and $4,250,000 -   - 
Property and equipment, net 8,719,657   9,382,624 
Right of use of assets - operating leases 1,246,778   969,163 
Long term investment 1,064,501   1,059,368 
Other assets 532   25,546 
Intangible assets, net 801,039   1,587,670 
Goodwill 9,302,524   9,302,524 
Total assets$64,815,899  $72,608,632 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$7,423,248  $6,813,541 
Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 7,386,750   8,567,145 
Current portion of operating lease obligations 499,455   548,678 
Unearned revenue 4,048,768   4,901,562 
Total current liabilities 19,358,221   20,830,926 
Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 306,945   476,223 
Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 789,621   447,260 
Total liabilities 20,454,787   21,754,409 
Commitments and contingencies   
Stockholders' equity:   
Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; -   - 
Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized;   
12,222,985 shares issued and 11,283,954 outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and   
12,196,570 shares issued and 11,257,539 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 122,231   121,966 
Additional paid-in-capital 128,484,714   128,218,247 
Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares       
as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022) (3,920,856)  (3,920,856)
Accumulated deficit (42,366,093)  (39,652,438)
Other comprehensive loss (42,011,340)  (39,363,085)
Total NetSol stockholders' equity 40,308,656   45,403,834 
Non-controlling interest 4,052,456   5,450,389 
Total stockholders' equity 44,361,112   50,854,223 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$64,815,899  $72,608,632 
    

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

   For the Three Months For the Six Months 
   Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 
    2022   2021   2022   2021  
Net Revenues:        
 License fees$15,884  $1,955,331  $265,844  $1,966,047  
 Subscription and support 6,502,669   9,374,869   12,519,503   15,605,258  
 Services 5,871,805   4,142,762   12,311,130   11,322,418  
  Total net revenues 12,390,358   15,472,962   25,096,477   28,893,723  
           
Cost of revenues:        
 Salaries and consultants 6,942,171   5,661,917   13,028,906   11,324,327  
 Travel 635,298   282,836   1,027,643   496,968  
 Depreciation and amortization 693,278   728,868   1,347,327   1,494,603  
 Other 977,148   1,156,754   2,298,141   2,492,215  
  Total cost of revenues 9,247,895   7,830,375   17,702,017   15,808,113  
           
Gross profit 3,142,463   7,642,587   7,394,460   13,085,610  
           
Operating expenses:        
 Selling and marketing 2,007,462   1,807,162   3,769,639   3,427,155  
 Depreciation and amortization 198,222   212,864   389,176   427,135  
 General and administrative 3,510,389   3,733,303   7,235,819   7,706,442  
 Research and development cost 472,904   235,390   942,531   510,620  
  Total operating expenses 6,188,977   5,988,719   12,337,165   12,071,352  
           
Loss from operations (3,046,514)  1,653,868   (4,942,705)  1,014,258  
           
Other income and (expenses)        
 Gain (loss) on sale of assets 5,048   (80,125)  28,344   (190,725) 
 Interest expense (202,363)  (90,808)  (323,973)  (191,821) 
 Interest income 309,906   316,253   741,763   759,386  
 Gain on foreign currency exchange transactions 657,223   901,016   1,972,928   2,185,164  
 Share of net loss from equity investment 5,133   (79,818)  5,133   (240,783) 
 Other income (expense) 89,660   19,668   91,980   22,697  
  Total other income (expenses) 864,607   986,186   2,516,175   2,343,918  
           
Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,181,907)  2,640,054   (2,426,530)  3,358,176  
Income tax provision (220,056)  (201,506)  (413,404)  (369,133) 
Net income (loss) (2,401,963)  2,438,548   (2,839,934)  2,989,043  
 Non-controlling interest 309,037   (1,031,763)  126,279   (1,394,289) 
Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol$(2,092,926) $1,406,785  $(2,713,655) $1,594,754  
           
Net income (loss) per share:        
 Net income (loss) per common share        
  Basic$(0.19) $0.13  $(0.24) $0.14  
  Diluted$(0.19) $0.13  $(0.24) $0.14  
           
Weighted average number of shares outstanding        
 Basic 11,270,199   11,244,539   11,263,869   11,249,372  
 Diluted 11,270,199   11,244,539   11,263,869   11,249,372  
           

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

        
    For the Six Months 
    Ended December 31, 
     2022   2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:    
 Net income (loss)$(2,839,934) $2,989,043  
 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash    
  provided by (used in) operating activities:    
 Depreciation and amortization 1,736,503   1,921,738  
 Provision for bad debts (67,176)  (33,815) 
 Share of net (gain) loss from investment under equity method (5,133)  240,783  
 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (28,344)  190,725  
 Stock based compensation 146,167   28,292  
 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
  Accounts receivable 3,772,091   (3,243,348) 
  Revenues in excess of billing (702,812)  (4,741,806) 
  Other current assets (529,579)  304,464  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses 904,731   56,539  
  Unearned revenue (696,971)  (749,249) 
 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,689,543   (3,036,634) 
        
Cash flows from investing activities:    
 Purchases of property and equipment (1,252,325)  (773,953) 
 Sales of property and equipment 70,283   201,773  
 Net cash used in investing activities (1,182,042)  (572,180) 
        
Cash flows from financing activities:    
 Purchase of treasury stock -   (100,106) 
 Proceeds from bank loans -   188,272  
 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (537,180)  (715,121) 
 Net cash used in financing activities (537,180)  (626,955) 
Effect of exchange rate changes (2,987,396)  (3,881,870) 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,017,075)  (8,117,639) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 23,963,797   33,705,154  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$20,946,722  $25,587,515  
        

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP

 For the Three Months For the Six Months 
 Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 
  2022   2021   2022   2021  
         
Net Income (loss) attributable to NetSol$(2,092,926) $1,406,785  $(2,713,655) $1,594,754  
Non-controlling interest (309,037)  1,031,763   (126,279)  1,394,289  
Income taxes 220,056   201,506   413,404   369,133  
Depreciation and amortization 891,500   941,732   1,736,503   1,921,738  
Interest expense 202,363   90,808   323,973   191,821  
Interest (income) (309,906)  (316,253)  (741,763)  (759,386) 
EBITDA$(1,397,950) $3,356,341  $(1,107,817) $4,712,349  
Add back:        
Non-cash stock-based compensation 64,333   25,289   146,167   28,292  
Adjusted EBITDA, gross$(1,333,617) $3,381,630  $(961,650) $4,740,641  
Less non-controlling interest (a) 7,363   (1,293,037)  (392,172)  (1,881,916) 
Adjusted EBITDA, net$(1,326,254) $2,088,593  $(1,353,822) $2,858,725  
         
         
Weighted Average number of shares outstanding        
Basic 11,270,199   11,244,539   11,263,869   11,249,372  
Diluted 11,270,199   11,244,539   11,263,869   11,249,372  
         
Basic adjusted EBITDA$(0.12) $0.19  $(0.12) $0.25  
Diluted adjusted EBITDA$(0.12) $0.19  $(0.12) $0.25  
         
         
(a)The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest        
to net income attributable to non-controlling interest is as follows        
         
Net Income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest$(309,037) $1,031,763  $(126,279) $1,394,289  
Income Taxes 68,406   61,761   128,316   114,427  
Depreciation and amortization 255,584   273,822   493,917   561,453  
Interest expense 62,736   26,682   100,132   56,082  
Interest (income) (93,012)  (101,385)  (225,501)  (244,729) 
EBITDA$(15,323) $1,292,643  $370,585  $1,881,522  
Add back:        
Non-cash stock-based compensation 7,960   394   21,587   394  
Adjusted EBITDA of non-controlling interest$(7,363) $1,293,037  $392,172  $1,881,916  
         