Telos Corporation Receives $32.5 Million U.S. Air Force Contract for Defensive Cyber Operations Support

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS), a leading provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the world’s most security-conscious organizations, today announced it has been awarded a $32.5 million contract to provide Mission Defense Teams (MDT) support for the U.S. Air Force’s Air Combat Command (ACC) Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) weapons systems and unique mission areas.



The DCO WhiteSpace program provides contractor support to perform aspects of plans and programs support, client systems, cyber transport, and cyber operations to augment base personnel in the performance of core information technology services. In partnership with the major commands in the U.S. Air Force, tenant units, and communications squadrons, this support allows bases to leverage specialized DCO support for MDTs and their mission areas.

“The Air Combat Command continues to lead the way in the arena of cyber defense, and Telos is proud to contribute to this effort through improvements to the Air Force’s IT systems and mission performance,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “As a critical component of this front-line defense capability, Telos is pleased to continue our long-time support of the United States Air Force and the Air Combat Command.”

This bridge contract represents a two-year extension of a pre-existing program. The contract will be performed across multiple U.S. locations and is expected to be completed in January 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on the Company’s management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that the Company’s management believes are reasonable when made, they caution the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

About Telos Corporation

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.

