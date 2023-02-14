New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Emulsifiers and Texturizers Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419223/?utm_source=GNW

The present study on global food emulsifiers and texturizers assesses growth opportunities for various types of natural and synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers worldwide.



The type of natural emulsifiers covered in the study include lecithin, functional vegetable oils, lipase enzymes, aquafaba protein, and quillaia extract.



Major types of synthetic emulsifiers are mono- and diglycerides, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, citric acid esters of mono- and diglycerides, calcium stearoyl lactylate, and sodium stearoyl lactylate.



In the natural category, lecithin dominates the global food emulsifiers market, with soy lecithin accounting for the majority of market share.



Ingredients such as quillaia extract, lipase enzymes, and aquafaba protein are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Growth in demand for clean-label products is expected to drive demand for natural emulsifiers, such as lipases, aquafaba, and quillaia extract, over the forecast period.



Moreover, the raw material shortage is contributing to the higher prices of certain conventional food emulsifiers, leading to increased demand for natural food emulsifiers.In terms of food texturizers, the study analyzes natural texturizers, such as hydrocolloids, starch, functional proteins, functional fibers, and functional flour, while the synthetic category only covers methylcellulose.



In the hydrocolloids category, ingredients such as guar gum, pectin, and locust bean gum will drive growth during the forecast period because they are highly versatile.



Functional proteins and functional fibers will register the highest growth in the natural texturizers category.



Functional fibers in particular have been a recent focus by manufacturers, such as Givaudan and Fiberstar, with a key emphasis on multiple functional properties across end applications.



With sustainability at the forefront of the food value chain, demand is increasing for emulsifiers and texturizers that are sustainable, natural, and highly functional. The scope of the study includes applications such as bakery, dairy, confectionery, beverages, and meat and meat analogs, among others.



Dairy, followed by the bakery segment, dominates the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market because of the rising demand for plant-based dairy products and for emulsifiers and texturizers in gluten-free bakery applications. The geographic scope of this study is global and includes the following regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Europe, followed by North America, dominated the global food emulsifiers and texturizers market in 2022 because of rising consumer interest in plant- and fiber-based food emulsifiers and texturizers in clean-label end applications.



APAC will see strong demand for natural food emulsifiers and texturizers during the forecast period; however, the region still has a higher demand for synthetic food emulsifiers and texturizers.



Increasing demand for plant-based dairy products will drive most of the growth of natural food emulsifiers and texturizers in the APAC market.

