Quad Cities Furniture Gallery Notes the Importance of Proper Interior Design Work for Getting Home Decor Right

Davenport, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davenport, Iowa -

Davenport-based La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor is well-known for the quality furniture choices that it offers to those in the Quad Cities and beyond. This is greatly helped by having products that are backed up by one of the strongest and most recognizable names in the furniture manufacturing industry. But not to be forgotten among that is this Davenport La-Z-Boy Furniture also offers professional interior design help. Something that those at this reputable furniture gallery feel is hugely important when it comes to getting home décor right.

Tonia Noordt, the store manager at La-Z-Boy Davenport, says, “When someone goes furniture shopping at a store with as many options for that as we offer, it’s not always easy to come up with the best look for their home. That’s why we encourage our customers to take advantage of the top-notch interior design help that we offer. It will give our customers the best chance of getting their room décor spot on.”

Noordt went on to talk about some of the benefits of taking advantage of the measuring skills and decorating knowledge that professional interior design teams such as theirs possess. Something that starts with optimizing the space in a room and making that space as functional as possible without it being too cluttered. They also know how to approach their customers in such a way that they get an idea about a customer’s personality and decorating desires and the type of room décor that will match that. She added that gifted interior designers also know how to work within a customer’s stated budget range and maximize what they get for the money they have to spend to enhance their home’s looks. Their interior design specialists are also very careful not to push their ideas on a customer but instead, use their many years of interior decorating knowledge to help guide a customer into making smart furniture and accessory choices. Most of all interior design help gives the customer extra peace of mind during the furniture shopping process and a less stressful home decorating experience.

The store manager says that once a customer has finished with their design team, their store has the furniture and accessories to bring that newly created decorating vision to life. That’s because they at La-Z-Boy offer a full range of great-looking, comfortable furniture that’s 100% designed to help customers create the look they desire on the way to making their dream homes. She says that the sofas, sectionals, chairs, recliners, and other furniture they have comes in a variety of styles; many of which are customizable to match each customer’s unique look. It was also stated that La-Z-Boy has high-quality construction standards and their craftsmanship is second to none. So, people not only can bring their vision of their home to life but also feel confident they have made an excellent furniture purchase.

Customers that have taken advantage of the interior design services this Davenport-located furniture store offers often leave rave reviews about the help they received decorating their homes. Jo Ann Neilson stated, “I have been shopping at La-Z-Boy furniture gallery for many years. I have tried shopping for furniture at other stores, but I always end up purchasing from La-Z-Boy. They have extremely high-quality furniture, a great selection, are competitively priced, and have wonderful service. I always work with Sally as my designer. She makes my shopping experience easy and enjoyable. She is extremely knowledgeable and always on trend with furniture design. All on this La-Z-Boy Furniture’s staff have been extremely helpful and courteous.” Lisa M proclaimed, “Exceptional quality furniture and service. They have a free design service where they will come out to your home to measure your space, see what items work best, and get a feel for what your design style is. The designer and sales staff were professional and amazing at choosing furniture and accessories that fit my style. All the furniture, art, rugs, and accessories were high quality at reasonable prices. Without them, I wouldn't have my dream home. My friends and family all love my space and think it should be in magazines. All the staff, including the delivery men, were very friendly and professional. Highly recommend to everyone.”

Those that would like to know more about the interior design services that La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Décor offers to those in the Quad Cities can contact them by phone, email, or through the form that’s found on the company website.

###

For more information about La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor, contact the company here:



La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries & Decor

Tonia Noordt

(563) 355-7801

storemgr@lazboydav.com

4775 Elmore Ave

Davenport, IA 52807