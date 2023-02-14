IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago Offers Clinically Proven Treatment for Chronic Pain and More

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago wants to point out that they are offering clinically proven intravenous (IV) ketamine therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other ailments, such as fibromyalgia, depression, migraines, PTSD, anxiety, bipolar, and more. Ketamine, which is an FDA-approved anesthetic medication, has been found to be useful for the treatment of chronic pain syndromes, particularly those that have a neuropathic element. Studies have shown that low dose ketamine is capable of creating strong analgesia in neuropathic pain states.

Ketamine has been used in drug abuse and is a Schedule III drug so it is understandable for some people to be worried about its safety, but it has been observed that the low dose ketamine infusions in the protocols they use at IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago have only mild side effects. Patients may experience mild drowsiness, increased blood pressure, and nausea but only for approximately an hour or two after the infusions. They will routinely administer medication to prevent nausea. Meanwhile, less common side effects include agitation or vivid dreams, but these can be regulated by adjusting the dosage. Meanwhile, most patients actually welcome the relaxed and free feeling they get during the infusion. Those who are interested in learning more about the ketamine center in Chicago can check out the latest news article about them.

Bal Nandra, M.D., founder of the ketamine therapy clinic in Chicago, says, “Upon arrival, you will check in and then be taken back to the private infusion room to begin treatment. You will be comfortably reclining or laying down for the 45 minute duration of the infusion and you will wear a blood pressure cuff and other standard monitors. After the infusion starts, you will almost immediately feel a little drowsy and will start feeling ‘free’ or ‘floating’. You will most likely not sleep and we will adjust dosing if you feel agitation or any other untoward feelings (although this is rare.) Once the infusion is over, you will recover for around 30-45 minutes before taking your arranged ride home. Anticipate drowsiness for a few hours after the infusion.”

The length of response to the infusion will vary from patient to patient but it will increase with the succeeding treatments. Patients may experience relief from their symptoms for one to two months and even as long as six months, after the first series of six infusions. They will then schedule single booster infusions as required by each patient to control symptoms.

Meanwhile, IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago has been receiving highly positive reviews. They have an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google. And in a recent review, Shafe W. gave them a five star rating and said, “I am a changed person! This place was truly something I didn’t know I needed for fighting my depression and anxiety until I tried it. I feel renewed and have realized I no longer depend on my medicine to stabilize my mood. The staff were so diligent and caring, I felt so calm because of how well I was treated and how much they cared about my experience going well. After each appointment I had a micro verbal therapy session with the doctors and nurses to describe my feelings and give them my honest thoughts and feelings. They also scheduled me right away for my next session as recommended by the doctor. The whole process was so scary at first for me as I’ve never dealt with psychedelics, but after the first appointment I knew exactly what to expect and realized I was in extremely good hands here! Incredible and can’t wait to keep this up to take care of myself.”

Those who are interested in learning more about IV ketamine therapy for chronic pain, fibromyalgia, migraines and other related conditions can check out the IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago website or contact them on the phone or through email. They can also take a look at a recent media story about the ketamine center.

