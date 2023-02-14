New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "European SD-WAN Voice of Customer Research Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419221/?utm_source=GNW

In this research service, Frost & Sullivan provides a detailed analysis of the 2021 European SD-WAN survey conducted among different business sizes on their preferences for SD-WAN.



The survey respondents involved the C-suite and IT/Network decision-makers from various enterprises, including small businesses (250 to 499 employees), mid-size businesses (500 to 999 employees), large businesses (1,000 to 4,999 employees), and very large businesses (5,000 and more employees) across verticals such as Financial Services, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Technology, and Manufacturing.



The survey evaluates SD-WAN deployment trends among businesses, benefits achieved from SD-WAN deployment, trends in replacing existing networking equipment with SD-WAN CPE, selection parameters for an SD-WAN solution, and preferences in buying and managing an SD-WAN solution.Respondents from all sizes of businesses in Europe indicated that they are accelerating the deployment of SD-WAN solutions across branch locations as part of their digital transformation initiatives.



With the benefits of their first SD-WAN deployment, businesses plan to aggressively deploy their second SD-WAN solution in the next two years.



The Frost & Sullivan 2021 SD-WAN survey validates SD-WAN adoption trends across various business sizes and how IT decision-makers in Europe value optimizing IT resources, increased operational efficiency, optimization of IT personnel, better support for remote working, and higher business productivity through SD-WAN deployment.

Author: Amrit Singh

