Jason Donovan and Ore Oduba Invited to Claim Their Frank-N-Furter and Brad Majors NFTs

Two of the stars from The Rocky Horror Show 50th Anniversary Australian and UK tours can now receive unique NFTs of their characters from the iconic musical.



Ahead of the public launch of The Rocky Horror Show NFT collection on June 19th, 2023, superstar Jason Donovan and actor, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba can claim the exclusive blockchain-based digital versions of their stage personas. They’ll be able to showcase the collectibles to fans worldwide once they’ve been airdropped by Online Blockchain plc.

Both actors are reprising their Rocky Horror roles as part of the show’s 50th anniversary celebrations. Donovan will be back in his fishnets as Frank-N-Furter at the Theatre Royal Sydney from February 14th until April 1st whilst Oduba will be lacing up his corset as he returns as Brad Majors for a six-week run at the Peacock Theatre, London (3rd May until 10th June).



All past and present Rocky Horror stage stars can get ‘early bird’ access to a minted version of their character before the collection of non-fungible tokens goes on general sale on an NFT marketplace. Any eligible person wishing to claim should send a direct message via The Rocky Horror NFTs Twitter account: https://twitter.com/RockyHorrorNFTs. The NFT collection is the first stage in the planned The Rocky Horror Show metaverse.





“We’re delighted to give the exceptional stage stars from The Rocky Horror Show’s five-decade history the first chance to be holders,” said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain plc. “The NFTs will give them the opportunity to engage in a novel way with the musical’s vast fanbase whilst attracting a new audience.”

Interfishnet - a company owned by The Rocky Horror Show creator Richard O’Brien - and the team behind Online Blockchain have a relationship spanning almost 40 years, which dates back to the first The Rocky Horror Show video game. Interfishnet Ltd intends to donate a proportion of any proceeds from the NFT collection to charity.

