Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Calif., and SUZHOU, China and SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell" or the "Company", NASDAQ: GRCL), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Citi 2023 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Fireside Chat: February 21st at 10:00 am ET

H.C. Wainwright Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

Fireside Chat: February 28th at 9:30 am ET

One-on-one meetings: Tuesday, February 28th, 2023

A webcast of the presentations will be available on the News and Events section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit http://www.gracellbio.com/. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.