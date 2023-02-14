Global 3D Printers Strategic Market Report 2023: Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Printers estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Printers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR



The 3D Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3D Printing: A Transformative Technology

Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations

Recent Market Activity

Commercial Applications of 3D Printing

Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline

3D Printing - A Complementary Manufacturing Solution

Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing

Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing

A High Growth Market

Current and Future Analysis

Analysis by Type

Material Advancements - The Key to Success

Analysis by End-Use Sector

Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs

Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology

Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store

Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review

Consumer 3D Printing Market

A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers

Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market

Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing

Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption

Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs

What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?

3D Printers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow and Innovate

Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market

3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence

Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised to Spur Demand

Hybrid Systems Come into Focus

Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor

Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth

Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)

Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials

Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries

Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing Processes

Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential

Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials

Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention

DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing

Select Open-source Hobbyist & Do-It-Yourself Systems

Declining Prices to Foster Adoption

Increasing Use of Online Service Providers

Mass Customization is Key to Growth

Creating Light & Strong Structures - Potential for Growth

3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications

3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominence in Textile and Apparel Market

Premise of Downloading Physical Objects: Turning into Reality?

Expanding Applications of High-End 3D Printers Machines

Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity

Open Design: A Collaborative Approach to Designing

Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology

Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?

3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Managemen

3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers

Can 3D Printing Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?

3DP Systems Pricing

Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint

Multi-Materials Limitations

High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle

Product Quality Concerns

Inadequate In-house Expertise

Integration to Operational Status Quo

Intelligence Property Issues

Build Envelope and Product Size

Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D Printing Market

Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

