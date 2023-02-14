Global 3D Printers Strategic Market Report 2023: Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for 3D Printers estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Printers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14% CAGR and reach US$13.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 17.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR
The 3D Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 13.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 3D Printing: A Transformative Technology
- Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations
- Recent Market Activity
- Commercial Applications of 3D Printing
- Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
- 3D Printing - A Complementary Manufacturing Solution
- Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing
- Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing
- A High Growth Market
- Current and Future Analysis
- Analysis by Type
- Material Advancements - The Key to Success
- Analysis by End-Use Sector
- Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs
- Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead
- Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
- Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology
- Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store
- Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review
- Consumer 3D Printing Market
- A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers
- Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market
- Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing
- Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption
- Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs
- What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?
- 3D Printers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
- 3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow and Innovate
- Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
- 3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence
- Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised to Spur Demand
- Hybrid Systems Come into Focus
- Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor
- Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth
- Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)
- Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials
- Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries
- Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing Processes
- Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
- Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials
- Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention
- DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing
- Select Open-source Hobbyist & Do-It-Yourself Systems
- Declining Prices to Foster Adoption
- Increasing Use of Online Service Providers
- Mass Customization is Key to Growth
- Creating Light & Strong Structures - Potential for Growth
- 3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications
- 3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominence in Textile and Apparel Market
- Premise of Downloading Physical Objects: Turning into Reality?
- Expanding Applications of High-End 3D Printers Machines
- Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity
- Open Design: A Collaborative Approach to Designing
- Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology
- Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?
- 3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Managemen
- 3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers
- Can 3D Printing Completely Replace Conventional Manufacturing?
- 3DP Systems Pricing
- Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint
- Multi-Materials Limitations
- High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle
- Product Quality Concerns
- Inadequate In-house Expertise
- Integration to Operational Status Quo
- Intelligence Property Issues
- Build Envelope and Product Size
- Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection: Threats to 3D Printing Market
- Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
