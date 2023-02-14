New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sustainable Feedstocks and Facility Integration Shape the Petrochemical Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419217/?utm_source=GNW





In the net zero emission (NZE) scenario examined in this study, stakeholders in transportation and energy sectors are expected to reduce emissions through decarbonization, and electrification, among many other energy efficiency levers.



The study concludes that stakeholders will evaluate the use of alternate feedstocks to produce petrochemicals in a way that is both sustainable and profitable.While the emissions in the petrochemical industry can be attributed to processes and feedstocks, this study covers the nature and footprint of feedstocks used in petrochemical production.



The energy aspect is covered in Frost & Sullivan’s report on decarbonization and associated processes.



This analysis includes petrochemicals manufactured from hydrocarbons and from sustainable sources.



Finally, five key trends in the petrochemical industry are examined in this report: fossil-based (conventional) feedstocks, crude-oil to chemicals (COTC), carbon capture and storage (CCUS), recyclates and bio-based feedstocks, according to their degree of advancement, market opportunities, and key challenges in each of these segments.

