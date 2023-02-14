United States Fast Casual Restaurants Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $55 Billion - Innovation and Customization in Food Menus Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Fast Casual Restaurants Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fast casual restaurants market in US is forecasted to grow by $55.4 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.56%

The market is driven by demand for innovation and customization in food menus, changing lifestyles and rise in demand for on-the-go food, and growing demand for gluten-free dining.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.The report on the fast casual restaurants market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



This study identifies the increasing focus on digitalization of services as one of the prime reasons driving the fast casual restaurants market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of innovative technology and rise in popularity of chef-driven fast casual restaurant franchises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fast casual restaurants market vendors.

Also, the fast casual restaurants market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Amergent Hospitality Group Inc.

BurgerFi International Inc.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Five Guys Enterprises LLC

Focus Brands LLC

Godfathers Pizza Inc.

Jimmy Johns Franchisor SPV LLC

McAlisters Franchisor SPV LLC

MOD Super Fast Pizza LLC

Noodles and Co.

Panda Restaurant Group Inc.

Panera Bread Co.

PORTILLOS Inc.

Qdoba Restaurant Corp.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Shake Shack Inc.

The Wendys Co.

Uncle Maddios Pizza

Wingstop Inc.

YUM Brands Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Fast casual restaurants market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Channel

6.3 Dine-in - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Takeaway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 North American - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Italian - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Mexican - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends



10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks



11 Vendor Analysis



