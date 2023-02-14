Significant Results from Becher with Target Priority Areas Identified

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Becher Area target is located in the northern section of the Egina Gold Camp along trend from De Grey Mining Limited’s 10.6 Moz Au (JORC 2012)1 Mallina Gold Project.
  • Aircore drilling completed in 2022 on broad regional lines (640 m) focused on ENE trending gold-fertile structural corridors and has successfully defined three standout gold and associated pathfinder element targets at Irvine, Heckmair and Whillans.
  • Targets are all located within an approximately 20 sq km area at Becher where only shallow cover of 10 - 20 m is present. Novo expects to commence follow-up drilling of these targets in Q2 2023.
  • Peak aircore drilling results, including recently received 1 m split results (0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off), include2:
    • Irvine:
      • 8 m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 8 m (F0632)
      • 23 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 0 m (A0034)
      • 2 m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 66 m (A003)
    •  Whillans:
      • 8 m @ 0.20 g/t Au from 16 m (F0519)
      • 4 m @ 0.37 g/t Au from 20 m (F1136)
    •  Heckmair:
      • 4 m @ 0.40 g/t Au from 12 m (F0738)
      • 3 m @ 0.44 g/t Au from 20 m (F0858)
  • Reverse circulation drilling completed on 160 m lines, which centred on positive early-stage aircore results at Irvine and in conjunction with historical exploration, provided peak intercepts of2:
    • 33 m @ 0.493 g/t Au from 33 m (G0005) including 5 m @ 1.28 g/t Au
    • 20 m @ 0.406 g/t Au from 32 m (G0016)
    • 24 m @ 0.390 g/t Au from 76 m (G0018)
  • Highly anomalous base metal results returned adjacent to the main gold target at Heckmair, where a large mafic-ultramafic intrusion is juxtaposed by several significant faults. The peak result is 4 m @ 3.4 g/t Ag, 0.49% Pb and 0.1% Zn from 20 m (F0749).
  • Recognised pathfinder elements As and Sb proving effective for targeting/defining mineralised structures.
  • 20,000 m follow-up and extensional aircore drill program to commence in Q1 2023, with a primary focus on testing the Irvine, Heckmair, Bonatti and Lowe prospects, with RC contingency as required.

Note: Mallina Gold Project mineralisation is not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Becher Area or the Egina Gold Camp.

Mike Spreadborough, Novo’s Executive Co-Chairman, Acting Chief Executive Officer and a director, said, “We are very pleased with the progress we have made on the drilling program so far and are looking forward to further results from follow-up drilling in the first half of 2023, when drilling is also expected to commence at the Nunyerry North prospect.

“The success of the current drilling program in the Becher Area, combined with previously reported results from Nunyerry North, reconfirm the significant potential of the Egina Gold Camp.”

1 De Grey has reported that its Hemi deposit at the Mallina Gold Project is comprised of Measured Mineral Resources of 4.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 265 koz Au, Indicated Mineral Resources of 153.4 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 6,590 koz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 92.6 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 3,779 koz Au, as those categories are defined in the JORC Code (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Refer to De Grey’s public disclosure record for further details.
2 Refer to the Company’s news releases dated October 27, 2022 and November 30, 2022.

Reverse Circulation drill rig at the Becher Area

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to provide an update on the successful 2022 drilling program at the Company’s flagship Egina Gold Camp, located within Novo’s 10,500 sq km Pilbara exploration portfolio (Figures 1 and 2).

Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Egina Gold Camp.

OVERVIEW OF BECHER AREA

The Becher Area (northern E47/3673, 100%-owned by Novo) (Figure 2) is located ~28 km to the west-southwest of De Grey Mining Limited’s ("De Grey”) Mallina Gold Project along an interpreted gold-fertile corridor and contains multiple high-priority, orogenic gold targets under shallow cover (Figure 3).

Mineralisation present at De Grey’s Mallina Gold Project is not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Becher Area or the Egina Gold Camp.

Figure 1: Novo’s Pilbara tenure, showing location of > 80 km strike extent Egina Gold Camp


Figure 2: Location of Becher in the northern section of the Egina Gold Camp

Figure 3: Becher target area showing the position of the De Grey Hemi gold discovery to the east-northeast of the Becher Area along the interpreted fertile corridor

RESULTS FROM 2022 DRILLING PROGRAM

Systematic broad spaced aircore (“AC”) drilling completed in 2022 within the Becher Area totalled 1,413 holes for 31,824 m across five main targets (the Irvine Shear, Whillans Shear, the Heckmair Fault and Intrusion, Lowe and Bonatti) (Figure 4). These targets were defined by detailed mapping, ground gravity and aeromagnetic surveys in 2022, in an area with minimal outcrop and sandy and calcrete cover sequences. The target style of mineralisation includes both structurally controlled orogenic gold and “sanukitoid” intrusion-hosted gold similar to the Hemi gold deposit.

Drilling of 29 sections at 640 m spaced section lines was conducted, with occasional 320 m infill lines. AC results have been returned for approximately three quarters of the 4 m composite samples assayed for Au. Approximately 60% of 1 m split samples from AC, including gold and multielement assays, are still pending.

Figure 4: Becher targets defined by AC drilling, drilling completed to date and priority follow up AC overlain on SRTM image

Peak AC results for gold (Figure 4), including recently received 1 m split results (0.1 g/t Au lower cut-off), include2:

  • Irvine:
    • 8 m @ 2.15 g/t Au from 8 m (F0632)
    • 23 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 0 m (A0034)
    • 15 m @ 0.15 g/t Au from 12 m (A0029)
    • 2 m @ 0.40 g/t Au from 3 m (F0123)
    • 2 m @ 0.91 g/t Au from 66 m (A0003)
  • Whillans:
    • 8 m @ 0.20 g/t Au from 16 m (F0519)
    • 4 m @ 0.37 g/t Au from 20 m (F1136)
  • Heckmair:
    • 4 m @ 0.4 g/t Au from 12 m (F0738)
    • 3 m @ 0.44 g/t Au from 20 m (F0858)

Reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling completed in 2022 within the Becher Area totalled 3,541 m in 32 drill holes. Drilling was centred on positive early-stage results at the central Irvine prospect in conjunction with historical exploration. Lines were drilled at 160 m spacing initially, with the program approximately half completed due to the Christmas break and wet season. RC results have not been received to date for the last nine drill holes, with 244 samples pending (40% outstanding) and 253 one metre split samples pending. Peak RC intercepts to date include2:

  • 33 m @ 0.493 g/t Au from 33 m (G0005) including 5 m @ 1.28 g/t Au
  • 20 m @ 0.406 g/t Au from 32 m (G0016)
  • 24 m @ 0.39 g/t Au from 76 m (G0018)

Highly anomalous base metal results have also been received adjacent to the main gold target at Heckmair, where a large mafic-ultramafic intrusion is juxtaposed by several significant faults. A peak result of 4 m @ 3.4 g/t Ag and 0.49% Pb and 0.1% Zn from 20 m (F0749) was achieved.

Figure 5: Target map with best AC drill intercepts annotated >0.1 g/t Au in AC (red dots), targets derived from AC, Au and multielement assay (yellow), AC (black) and RC (green) drilling to date, aeromagnetic 1VD colour image and structural interpretation

Numerous other elements, including Li, Sn, As, Sb, P, Bi and Mo are being used to vector towards potential sanukitoid targets.

Refer to Appendix 1 below for a complete list of assay results. True widths from AC and RC drilling cannot be estimated at this time.

PLANNED 2023 DRILLING PROGRAM

The Irvine, Heckmair and Whillans targets are designated for immediate follow-up AC drilling in Q2 2023, with a contingency for RC follow up.

ANALYTIC METHODOLOGY

Four-metre composite samples of AC chips were sent to Intertek Genalysis (“Intertek”) in Perth, Western Australia with the entire sample smart crushed to -3mm (NVO02 prep code), with a 500 g split sample analysed for gold using Photon Assay (PHXR/AU01). An additional bottom hole sample from each drill hole (1 to 4 m composite representing rock from the bottom of the drill hole) was assayed using four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS) – results are pending. AC drill holes with anomalous gold or base metals have been split through a single tier riffle splitter and are assayed using four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/OE and for 48 multielement using four acid digest – MS finish (4A/MS).

QAQC procedures for the latter half of the program include insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred), a certified standard approximately every 50 samples (2 per 100) and duplicate sampling (split of 4m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred. Intertek inserts customized Chrysos certified standards at the rate of 2 per hundred.

RC holes after G0012 were sampled using spear sampling 4 m composites and 4 m composite samples were sent to Intertek with the entire sample smart crushed to -3 mm (NVOO2 prep code), with a 500 g split sample (1 jar photon assay) analysed for gold using photon assay (PHXR/AU01). QAQC for RC samples are inserted at the rate of 4 standards per 100, 4 blanks per 100 and 4 riffle split duplicates per 100, providing a total of 12% QAQC.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved, the technical information contained in this news release other than information concerning De Grey’s Mallina Gold Project. Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
Michael Spreadborough
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that a 20,000 m follow-up and extensional AC program is drill ready, initially testing the Irvine, Heckmair, Bonatti and Lowe prospects, with RC contingency as required, and that drilling at the Nunyerry North prospect is expected to commence in the first half of 2023. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s management’s discussion and analysis for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX 1:

Table 1: Becher Area - AC drilling location data for holes not previously released2

HOLE IDCOORDSYSEASTINGNORTHINGRLAZIMUTHDIPTYPEDEPTHLEASE
F1119MGA94_50629700.3687686370.96464.556147-60AC21E47/3673
F1120MGA94_50629686.5017686391.62865.054147-60AC21E47/3673
F1121MGA94_50629672.8717686412.73264.894147-60AC24E47/3673
F1122MGA94_50619439.9937685786.12657.21180-60AC54E47/3673
F1123MGA94_50619440.2117685812.41157.237180-60AC66E47/3673
F1124MGA94_50619439.9587685836.51357.189180-60AC39E47/3673
F1125MGA94_50619439.8267685861.03656.907180-60AC75E47/3673
F1126MGA94_50619439.9347685887.15857.114180-60AC45E47/3673
F1127MGA94_50619440.1737685911.09156.865180-60AC54E47/3673
F1128MGA94_50619439.7277685936.20756.856180-60AC36E47/3673
F1129MGA94_50619439.8777685960.74356.887180-60AC36E47/3673
F1130MGA94_50619440.047685985.76957.151180-60AC36E47/3673
F1131MGA94_50619439.9417686010.42857.181180-60AC33E47/3673
F1132MGA94_50619439.6457686035.08156.921180-60AC24E47/3673
F1133MGA94_50619439.8817686061.58457.118180-60AC27E47/3673
F1134MGA94_50619440.0157686086.96456.834180-60AC41E47/3673
F1135MGA94_50619439.9777686111.31856.635180-60AC40E47/3673
F1136MGA94_50619440.4287686076.28456.8360-60AC43E47/3673
F1137MGA94_50619440.1927686136.02456.589180-60AC12E47/3673
F1138MGA94_50619440.0947686162.8256.445180-60AC37E47/3673
F1139MGA94_50619439.9127686186.09756.132180-60AC38E47/3673
F1140MGA94_50619439.9787686210.96855.975180-60AC27E47/3673
F1141MGA94_50619440.1877686236.68455.89180-60AC21E47/3673
F1142MGA94_50619440.3557686261.7355.69180-60AC27E47/3673
F1143MGA94_50619440.2197686285.73955.443180-60AC24E47/3673
F1144MGA94_50619439.6537686311.24955.371180-60AC21E47/3673
F1145MGA94_50619440.0137686336.76155.211180-60AC25E47/3673
F1146MGA94_50619438.167686360.60955.053180-60AC21E47/3673
F1147MGA94_50619439.8227686385.95654.973180-60AC21E47/3673
F1148MGA94_50619439.9057686411.65254.863180-60AC21E47/3673
F1149MGA94_50619440.6477686436.76154.805180-60AC21E47/3673
F1150MGA94_50619440.2237686459.96454.777180-60AC18E47/3673
F1151MGA94_50619724.2617679985.1672.638147-60AC16E47/3673
F1152MGA94_50619710.8347680007.06172.342147-60AC11E47/3673
F1153MGA94_50619698.1247680026.81772.005147-60AC12E47/3673
F1154MGA94_50619683.9957680048.8671.765147-60AC16E47/3673
F1155MGA94_50619669.9327680068.90371.769147-60AC18E47/3673
F1156MGA94_50619657.0087680089.24471.728147-60AC16E47/3673
F1157MGA94_50619643.5147680110.40671.456147-60AC19E47/3673
F1158MGA94_50619629.917680131.26671.672147-60AC18E47/3673
F1159MGA94_50619616.1777680152.10871.593147-60AC18E47/3673
F1160MGA94_50619602.2017680173.28971.206147-60AC18E47/3673
F1161MGA94_50619588.6337680194.39170.99147-60AC18E47/3673
F1162MGA94_50619574.637680215.7871.213147-60AC18E47/3673
F1163MGA94_50619560.7477680236.27670.419147-60AC15E47/3673
F1164MGA94_50619547.4057680257.63670.269147-60AC17E47/3673
F1165MGA94_50619533.7367680277.85970.864147-60AC13E47/3673
F1166MGA94_50619520.1767680298.44270.745147-60AC16E47/3673
F1167MGA94_50619506.8357680319.02170.68147-60AC13E47/3673
F1168MGA94_50619492.077680340.69270.2147-60AC13E47/3673
F1169MGA94_50619478.3597680362.10370.248147-60AC13E47/3673
F1170MGA94_50619465.3217680382.54570.662147-60AC13E47/3673
F1171MGA94_50619451.6837680403.33370.804147-60AC13E47/3673
F1172MGA94_50619437.7327680424.88370.544147-60AC13E47/3673
F1173MGA94_50619424.557680444.95470.556147-60AC14E47/3673
F1174MGA94_50619410.6897680466.67870.349147-60AC9E47/3673
F1175MGA94_50619397.1347680487.02470.394147-60AC11E47/3673
F1176MGA94_50619383.6987680507.95270.335147-60AC11E47/3673
F1177MGA94_50619369.6677680529.1170.499147-60AC13E47/3673
F1178MGA94_50619355.7057680550.11870.617147-60AC14E47/3673
F1179MGA94_50619342.6297680570.01170.317147-60AC10E47/3673
F1180MGA94_50619328.4037680591.66770.326147-60AC15E47/3673
F1181MGA94_50619315.0637680612.14670.429147-60AC13E47/3673
F1182MGA94_50619300.9927680633.70470.38147-60AC19E47/3673
F1183MGA94_50619287.1747680654.42870.512147-60AC16E47/3673
F1184MGA94_50619273.7567680674.98470.274147-60AC13E47/3673
F1185MGA94_50619259.7177680696.31170.188147-60AC16E47/3673
F1186MGA94_50619245.9337680717.49470.071147-60AC10E47/3673
F1187MGA94_50619232.4687680738.03970.044147-60AC13E47/3673
F1188MGA94_50619219.3927680758.2570.014147-60AC13E47/3673
F1189MGA94_50619205.0487680780.46670.015147-60AC16E47/3673
F1190MGA94_50619191.0687680801.57569.893147-60AC15E47/3673
F1191MGA94_50619177.1597680822.66669.864147-60AC13E47/3673
F1192MGA94_50619163.6627680842.75669.985147-60AC12E47/3673
F1193MGA94_50619149.7067680863.87770.065147-60AC16E47/3673
F1194MGA94_50619136.2697680884.76770.194147-60AC16E47/3673
F1195MGA94_50619122.5817680905.82870.495147-60AC19E47/3673
F1196MGA94_50619108.8897680926.57170.701147-60AC19E47/3673
F1197MGA94_50619095.0647680947.2770.606147-60AC16E47/3673
F1198MGA94_50619081.6257680967.8670.172147-60AC19E47/3673
F1199MGA94_50619068.2087680989.0670.277147-60AC17E47/3673
F1200MGA94_50619054.087681010.59970.29147-60AC16E47/3673
F1201MGA94_50619039.2297681033.55170.361147-60AC24E47/3673
F1202MGA94_50619027.3247681051.9470.442147-60AC16E47/3673
F1203MGA94_50619013.0187681072.54270.823147-60AC24E47/3673
F1204MGA94_50618999.497681093.1570.733147-60AC15E47/3673
F1205MGA94_50618985.5847681114.69870.689147-60AC16E47/3673
F1206MGA94_50618971.9627681135.26471.159147-60AC15E47/3673
F1207MGA94_50618958.5127681155.84671.642147-60AC24E47/3673
F1208MGA94_50618944.2577681177.31971.802147-60AC21E47/3673
F1209MGA94_50618930.9647681197.91571.45147-60AC32E47/3673
F1210MGA94_50618917.877681218.53471.302147-60AC30E47/3673
F1211MGA94_50618903.7977681239.88570.888147-60AC28E47/3673
F1212MGA94_50618889.7547681261.06470.173147-60AC30E47/3673
F1213MGA94_50618875.9537681281.95970.659147-60AC28E47/3673
F1214MGA94_50618861.8937681303.20270.629147-60AC33E47/3673
F1215MGA94_50618848.4857681323.84370.554147-60AC42E47/3673
F1216MGA94_50618834.5137681345.34170.409147-60AC33E47/3673
F1217MGA94_50618821.2957681364.57170.391147-60AC33E47/3673
F1218MGA94_50618807.8547681386.93570.15147-60AC21E47/3673
F1219MGA94_50618794.3177681406.47770.077147-60AC30E47/3673
F1220MGA94_50619929.2437680841.70369.104147-60AC9E47/3673
F1221MGA94_50619918.1977680858.78969.06147-60AC8E47/3673
F1222MGA94_50619904.2937680879.43669.123147-60AC22E47/3673
F1223MGA94_50619890.3397680900.65568.952147-60AC11E47/3673
F1224MGA94_50619876.5617680921.62768.916147-60AC14E47/3673
F1225MGA94_50619863.1267680942.32868.941147-60AC22E47/3673
F1226MGA94_50619849.8017680962.91968.87147-60AC15E47/3673
F1227MGA94_50619835.8677680984.55868.978147-60AC15E47/3673
F1228MGA94_50619821.7677681005.84569.246147-60AC16E47/3673
F1229MGA94_50619808.4577681026.06269.248147-60AC12E47/3673
F1230MGA94_50619794.3817681046.61869.15147-60AC16E47/3673
F1231MGA94_50619780.6627681067.56168.953147-60AC28E47/3673
F1232MGA94_50619766.8157681089.1468.703147-60AC24E47/3673
F1233MGA94_50619753.277681109.99568.584147-60AC12E47/3673
F1234MGA94_50619740.6427681129.43368.686147-60AC12E47/3673
F1235MGA94_50619726.3337681151.7468.522147-60AC10E47/3673
F1236MGA94_50619712.447681172.77768.476147-60AC10E47/3673
F1237MGA94_50619699.3067681192.86868.347147-60AC9E47/3673
F1238MGA94_50619685.3077681214.38668.35147-60AC9E47/3673
F1239MGA94_50619671.4887681235.12268.337147-60AC13E47/3673
F1240MGA94_50619657.5077681255.74568.411147-60AC25E47/3673
F1241MGA94_50619641.5517681274.57468.534147-60AC30E47/3673
F1242MGA94_50619630.9467681297.75268.445147-60AC13E47/3673
F1243MGA94_50619616.7397681318.30368.419147-60AC24E47/3673
F1244MGA94_50619603.0877681339.35268.426147-60AC13E47/3673
F1245MGA94_50619589.9027681359.31268.468147-60AC10E47/3673
F1246MGA94_50619575.2517681381.91668.569147-60AC16E47/3673
F1247MGA94_50619561.8577681402.17268.702147-60AC16E47/3673
F1248MGA94_50619544.0027681422.47968.972147-60AC12E47/3673
F1249MGA94_50619534.8517681442.57569.359147-60AC24E47/3673
F1250MGA94_50619520.4747681465.31769.553147-60AC33E47/3673
F1251MGA94_50619506.6337681486.1669.144147-60AC36E47/3673
F1252MGA94_50619492.4197681507.35969.363147-60AC30E47/3673
F1253MGA94_50619479.7367681527.46269.285147-60AC44E47/3673
F1254MGA94_50619466.1497681548.73769.459147-60AC27E47/3673
F1255MGA94_50619452.8237681568.85369.508147-60AC33E47/3673
F1256MGA94_50619438.2877681590.62769.02147-60AC20E47/3673
F1257MGA94_50619424.5727681611.70469.203147-60AC18E47/3673
F1258MGA94_50619410.7467681632.30469.023147-60AC32E47/3673
F1259MGA94_50619397.0987681653.45469.017147-60AC28E47/3673
F1260MGA94_50619382.9257681675.05268.745147-60AC26E47/3673
F1261MGA94_50619369.5287681695.97368.652147-60AC21E47/3673
F1262MGA94_50619356.0397681716.54668.533147-60AC24E47/3673
F1263MGA94_50619342.4347681736.92568.516147-60AC22E47/3673
F1264MGA94_50619329.4167681756.77368.388147-60AC18E47/3673
F1265MGA94_50619314.7237681779.06268.263147-60AC10E47/3673
F1266MGA94_50619301.5587681798.73568.271147-60AC11E47/3673
F1267MGA94_50619287.4287681819.9968.21147-60AC9E47/3673
F1268MGA94_50619273.6637681841.69568.31147-60AC11E47/3673
F1269MGA94_50619260.6357681861.94268.249147-60AC12E47/3673
F1270MGA94_50619246.7047681883.39668.371147-60AC12E47/3673
F1271MGA94_50619233.1097681903.90568.37147-60AC14E47/3673
F1272MGA94_50619219.5267681924.72368.343147-60AC16E47/3673
F1273MGA94_50619205.8677681945.67868.419147-60AC13E47/3673
F1274MGA94_50619191.7877681966.91568.457147-60AC11E47/3673
F1275MGA94_50619178.137681987.42568.492147-60AC12E47/3673
F1276MGA94_50619164.5037682007.9368.307147-60AC12E47/3673
F1277MGA94_50619150.7017682029.38768.217147-60AC14E47/3673
F1278MGA94_50619136.9837682050.30668.207147-60AC15E47/3673
F1279MGA94_50619123.0137682071.48168.192147-60AC14E47/3673
F1280MGA94_50621219.7717678871.73269.4147-60AC6E47/3673
F1281MGA94_50621204.2547678891.69469.27147-60AC11E47/3673
F1282MGA94_50621192.3027678914.74469.27147-60AC19E47/3673
F1283MGA94_50621178.2587678936.57169.242147-60AC16E47/3673
F1284MGA94_50621165.0897678956.56369.226147-60AC32E47/3673
F1285MGA94_50621152.1577678976.75869.109147-60AC29E47/3673
F1286MGA94_50621137.5917678998.26368.983147-60AC5E47/3673
F1287MGA94_50621123.3697679019.49168.889147-60AC8E47/3673
F1288MGA94_50621109.7597679040.51168.773147-60AC7E47/3673
F1289MGA94_50621096.7617679060.01568.647147-60AC10E47/3673
F1290MGA94_50621082.7897679080.59268.618147-60AC7E47/3673
F1291MGA94_50621069.0087679102.35668.631147-60AC7E47/3673
F1292MGA94_50621055.557679123.5768.563147-60AC10E47/3673
F1293MGA94_50621042.2077679144.0268.468147-60AC11E47/3673
F1294MGA94_50621028.0057679165.46868.465147-60AC10E47/3673
F1295MGA94_50621015.6327679184.76868.426147-60AC6E47/3673
F1296MGA94_50621000.8367679207.25768.476147-60AC8E47/3673
F1297MGA94_50620987.5077679227.37368.442147-60AC7E47/3673
F1298MGA94_50620973.6337679248.73768.596147-60AC6E47/3673
F1299MGA94_50620959.9237679269.79968.685147-60AC5E47/3673
F1300MGA94_50620945.9537679291.66669.006147-60AC5E47/3673
F1301MGA94_50620932.5437679311.84569.559147-60AC22E47/3673
F1302MGA94_50620892.1097679374.88470.818147-60AC25E47/3673
F1303MGA94_50620877.9087679395.49568.876147-60AC15E47/3673
F1304MGA94_50620864.2087679415.78568.015147-60AC36E47/3673
F1305MGA94_50620849.9127679437.87667.896147-60AC33E47/3673
F1306MGA94_50620837.2787679457.25367.803147-60AC36E47/3673
F1307MGA94_50620823.2177679478.91767.756147-60AC36E47/3673
F1308MGA94_50620809.2287679499.80967.749147-60AC21E47/3673
F1309MGA94_50620795.5667679520.70167.765147-60AC24E47/3673
F1310MGA94_50620782.0347679541.23567.698147-60AC19E47/3673
F1311MGA94_50620768.0927679562.68967.602147-60AC21E47/3673
F1312MGA94_50620754.2777679583.91867.429147-60AC21E47/3673
F1313MGA94_50620740.7237679604.35567.353147-60AC21E47/3673
F1314MGA94_50620725.5697679626.92167.221147-60AC24E47/3673
F1315MGA94_50620712.9917679646.56767.219147-60AC24E47/3673
F1316MGA94_50620699.5687679667.19567.197147-60AC30E47/3673
F1317MGA94_50620685.6917679688.10867.177147-60AC30E47/3673
F1318MGA94_50620672.1437679709.79667.019147-60AC15E47/3673
F1319MGA94_50620659.1227679730.4866.889147-60AC11E47/3673
F1320MGA94_50620644.7957679751.1366.898147-60AC6E47/3673
F1321MGA94_50620630.9437679771.92466.812147-60AC10E47/3673
F1322MGA94_50620617.1147679793.26866.759147-60AC5E47/3673
F1323MGA94_50620603.5137679813.89866.746147-60AC12E47/3673
F1324MGA94_50620589.5127679835.20666.752147-60AC9E47/3673
F1325MGA94_50620576.1327679855.13266.591147-60AC14E47/3673
F1326MGA94_50620562.5177679876.49866.608147-60AC15E47/3673
F1327MGA94_50620549.0067679896.95866.326147-60AC24E47/3673
F1328MGA94_50620534.4277679919.02666.524147-60AC21E47/3673
F1329MGA94_50620480.1087680002.35166.369147-60AC12E47/3673
F1330MGA94_50620466.7077680023.36166.281147-60AC9E47/3673
F1331MGA94_50620452.8297680044.07866.073147-60AC7E47/3673
F1332MGA94_50620439.0057680065.55366.07147-60AC8E47/3673
F1333MGA94_50620425.4687680085.74465.914147-60AC16E47/3673
F1334MGA94_50620411.6317680106.90965.842147-60AC10E47/3673
F1335MGA94_50620397.2937680128.84165.856147-60AC8E47/3673
F1336MGA94_50620383.8227680149.35765.754147-60AC7E47/3673
F1337MGA94_50620371.0937680169.3565.612147-60AC6E47/3673
F1338MGA94_50620357.247680191.01365.556147-60AC16E47/3673
F1339MGA94_50620343.177680211.39165.549147-60AC21E47/3673
F1340MGA94_50620330.0177680231.8665.452147-60AC21E47/3673
F1341MGA94_50620315.9547680253.15565.368147-60AC7E47/3673
F1342MGA94_50620302.6887680273.7465.318147-60AC12E47/3673
F1343MGA94_50620288.9767680294.52265.233147-60AC10E47/3673
F1344MGA94_50620274.7497680315.62765.224147-60AC9E47/3673
F1345MGA94_50620261.567680336.01765.19147-60AC11E47/3673
F1346MGA94_50620247.6087680356.87665.062147-60AC13E47/3673
F1347MGA94_50620233.1947680378.864.986147-60AC13E47/3673
F1348MGA94_50620219.0067680401.15464.952147-60AC12E47/3673
F1349MGA94_50620205.3927680421.58464.894147-60AC12E47/3673
F1350MGA94_50620191.8477680441.7164.801147-60AC9E47/3673
F1351MGA94_50620179.137680462.27964.843147-60AC21E47/3673
F1352MGA94_50620165.0637680482.67364.684147-60AC7E47/3673
F1353MGA94_50620151.5037680504.16464.675147-60AC21E47/3673
F1354MGA94_50620137.997680525.01964.683147-60AC13E47/3673
F1355MGA94_50620124.2787680545.26664.691147-60AC12E47/3673
F1356MGA94_50620109.967680566.99364.807147-60AC6E47/3673
F1357MGA94_50620096.6237680587.80164.64147-60AC8E47/3673
F1358MGA94_50620083.167680608.29764.457147-60AC16E47/3673
F1359MGA94_50620069.0927680630.11664.555147-60AC12E47/3673
F1360MGA94_50620055.4457680651.15264.577147-60AC15E47/3673
F1361MGA94_50620041.9017680671.15664.356147-60AC11E47/3673
F1362MGA94_50620028.0327680693.20364.259147-60AC9E47/3673
F1363MGA94_50620014.4427680713.12164.179147-60AC8E47/3673
F1364MGA94_50619998.7217680733.61764.148147-60AC9E47/3673
F1365MGA94_50619987.2627680754.71664.11147-60AC10E47/3673
F1366MGA94_50619973.3237680775.69364.085147-60AC9E47/3673
F1367MGA94_50619959.1767680797.13764.071147-60AC10E47/3673
F1368MGA94_50619945.7037680818.49664.047147-60AC13E47/3673
F1369MGA94_50620767.5417678397.10272.835147-60AC21E47/3673
F1370MGA94_50620753.4717678418.09773.077147-60AC24E47/3673
F1371MGA94_50620740.5037678438.48573.074147-60AC21E47/3673
F1372MGA94_50620726.1677678460.15173.141147-60AC21E47/3673
F1373MGA94_50620713.0897678479.95573147-60AC21E47/3673
F1374MGA94_50620698.3287678502.16872.581147-60AC21E47/3673
F1375MGA94_50620684.3927678520.86672.24147-60AC21E47/3673
F1376MGA94_50620670.1517678545.33171.894147-60AC21E47/3673
F1377MGA94_50620657.6057678565.1771.582147-60AC21E47/3673
F1378MGA94_50620643.9837678584.78671.14147-60AC21E47/3673
F1379MGA94_50620630.3627678605.51270.903147-60AC21E47/3673
F1380MGA94_50620616.117678627.27970.789147-60AC21E47/3673
F1381MGA94_50620602.3587678647.70870.605147-60AC21E47/3673
F1382MGA94_50620589.2137678667.27670.567147-60AC21E47/3673
F1383MGA94_50620575.2837678689.71370.543147-60AC16E47/3673
F1384MGA94_50620560.3397678713.41170.448147-60AC21E47/3673
F1385MGA94_50620549.2227678728.54370.452147-60AC15E47/3673
F1386MGA94_50620532.0687678756.22270.216147-60AC21E47/3673
F1387MGA94_50620520.3397678774.28270.126147-60AC21E47/3673
F1388MGA94_50620505.6047678795.470.08147-60AC24E47/3673
F1389MGA94_50620493.0827678815.05369.929147-60AC27E47/3673
F1390MGA94_50620479.6037678835.71669.956147-60AC27E47/3673
F1391MGA94_50620465.8127678856.73669.968147-60AC9E47/3673
F1392MGA94_50620452.4187678875.83370.069147-60AC11E47/3673
F1393MGA94_50620438.1837678898.8870.07147-60AC21E47/3673
F1394MGA94_50620422.7367678922.63670.007147-60AC21E47/3673
F1395MGA94_50620410.9827678940.73669.954147-60AC19E47/3673
F1396MGA94_50620397.4337678960.71369.913147-60AC24E47/3673
F1397MGA94_50620383.3087678982.20570.026147-60AC21E47/3673
F1398MGA94_50620369.427679003.32269.872147-60AC21E47/3673
F1399MGA94_50620355.557679024.93869.956147-60AC21E47/3673
F1400MGA94_50620342.2697679045.30469.68147-60AC24E47/3673
F1401MGA94_50620328.937679065.91969.807147-60AC24E47/3673
F1402MGA94_50620315.2517679086.80269.782147-60AC21E47/3673
F1403MGA94_50620301.0457679107.96469.344147-60AC24E47/3673
F1404MGA94_50620288.3187679127.70869.444147-60AC24E47/3673
F1405MGA94_50620273.7617679150.07869.095147-60AC21E47/3673
F1406MGA94_50620260.6127679169.82869.033147-60AC21E47/3673
F1407MGA94_50620245.8717679191.83268.263147-60AC15E47/3673
F1408MGA94_50620232.8747679212.06467.873147-60AC7E47/3673
F1409MGA94_50620219.4847679232.47567.898147-60AC10E47/3673
F1410MGA94_50620205.3977679254.1567.834147-60AC7E47/3673
F1411MGA94_50620191.3697679275.60967.808147-60AC10E47/3673
F1412MGA94_50620176.7167679299.2467.853147-60AC13E47/3673
F1413MGA94_50620164.5057679316.72567.837147-60AC11E47/3673

Table 2: Becher Area - RC drilling location data for holes not previously released2

HOLE IDCOORDSYSEASTINGNORTHINGRLAZIMUTHDIPTYPEDEPTH mLEASE
G0013MGA94_50620938.037684557.91562.634147-60RC117E47/3673
G0014MGA94_50621063.5037684402.52966.066147-60RC150E47/3673
G0015MGA94_50620802.5377684184.27466.718147-60RC120E47/3673
G0016MGA94_50620771.0177684233.01967.933147-60RC126E47/3673
G0017MGA94_50620744.9167684273.42568.577147-60RC120E47/3673
G0018MGA94_50620704.6977684333.54970.359147-60RC120E47/3673
G0019MGA94_50620672.5847684384.53766.029147-60RC114E47/3673
G0020MGA94_50620607.2297684483.77362.32147-60RC121E47/3673
G0021MGA94_50620640.6697684433.46163.579147-60RC99E47/3673
G0022MGA94_50620502.1937684058.82767.565147-60RC121E47/3673
G0023MGA94_50620470.9627684107.88165.937147-60RC121E47/3673
G0024MGA94_50620437.4877684159.47565.155147-60RC121E47/3673
G0025MGA94_50620403.7357684207.95263.04147-60RC121E47/3673
G0026MGA94_50620371.5677684258.34662.07147-60RC121E47/3673
G0027MGA94_50620338.7357684308.17561.036147-60RC123E47/3673
G0028MGA94_50620306.7487684359.83260.011147-60RC121E47/3673
G0029MGA94_50620235.3777683881.1259.539147-60RC121E47/3673
G0030MGA94_50620202.7587683932.16759.358147-60RC121E47/3673
G0031MGA94_50620039.2717684181.80957.973147-60RC127E47/3673
G0032MGA94_50620102.0397684084.37258.41147-60RC127E47/3673

Table 3: Becher Area – Drilling Intercepts >0.3 g/t Au with up to 2m internal dilution2

Hole IDDepth From mDepth To mWidth (m)Au (g/t)
A0002171810.457
A0003666820.909
A0004232410.479
A0004404110.401
A0027111210.408
A0028222310.393
A0029141510.366
A0033111210.305
A0034019190.651
A00355830.482
A0038282910.308
F0123333410.697
F063281244.02
F0738121640.4
F0756121640.35
F0760121640.32
F0761121640.34
F0858202330.44
F094081240.33
F1136202440.37
G00038910.3
G0003171810.7
G0003252610.401
G0004414210.49
G00052860.46
G0005161820.567
G0005222310.305
G0005343510.573
G00054152110.875
G0005566150.68
G0005656610.555
G0007656610.41
G0007878810.34
G0008707660.319
G0008818210.487
G0009454610.325
G0009757830.393
G0012192010.32
G0012373810.541
G0013525310.3
G0013575810.3
G001310410730.408
G00144510.574
G0014171810.314
G0014303330.34
G0014353720.345
G0014646620.525
G001411912010.496
G001412712811.438
G0016444841.394
G0018808880.548
G0018929640.492
G0019162040.64
G0019889240.395
G0022283240.334
G0022525640.35
G002410010440.32

Table 4: Becher Area – Drilling Intercepts >0.1 g/t Au with up to 2m internal dilution2

Hole IDDepth From mDepth To mWidth (m)Au (g/t)Cu (ppm)
A000181460.142262
A0001202440.172115
A0002172140.16176
A0002303110.14433
A00024555100.13223
A0003626310.23178
A0003666820.91473
A0004232410.48816
A0004293230.10289
A0004394230.22280
A0027111320.2958
A0027161710.23139
A0027242730.13112
A0028222310.39113
A0028263260.17136
A00291227150.15171
A003331290.2045
A0034023230.5642
A0035316130.2553
A0037315120.1345
A0037181910.1758
A0038233070.1739
A0067293120.17103
F0123333520.4068
F01374840.130
F0146262710.2219
F02160440.19na
F02844840.10na
F03684840.10na
F0429162040.12na
F0506121640.12na
F0519162480.20na
F0521202880.14na
F056781240.13na
F0573121640.10na
F05744840.10na
F059481240.13na
F05970440.21na
F05984840.13na
F0605162150.12na
F063281682.14na
F064481240.11na
F065441060.24na
F072481240.14na
F0738121640.40na
F0739121640.17na
F0740121640.17na
F0744121640.12na
F0747121640.11na
F07480440.23na
F0755121640.12na
F0756121640.35na
F0757283240.10na
F0759121640.11na
F0760121640.32na
F076181680.23na
F0762121640.14na
F076481680.12na
F0858202330.44na
F0902202440.10na
F090381240.17na
F0936121640.19na
F09394840.12na
F094081240.33na
F094181240.11na
F09830440.15na
F101681240.22na
F102781240.12na
F106481240.13na
F1075162150.14na
F1115121640.18na
F112181240.19na
F1133162040.10na
F1134202440.20na
F1135202440.12na
F1136202440.37na
F1138121640.27na
F11480440.10na
G00016710.11na
G000341060.17na
G0003172030.35na
G0003253160.21na
G0004101220.19na
G0004344280.19na
G0004636630.18na
G0004969710.11na
G0005013130.30na
G0005162480.25na
G0005272810.10na
G0005303110.11na
G00053366330.49na
G0005879140.13na
G0006151610.13na
G0006212540.14na
G0006293120.12na
G0006404660.14na
G0006646510.26na
G0006717540.11na
G0006798010.15na
G0006838850.14na
G0007151610.17na
G0007354490.13na
G0007475140.17na
G0007656830.19na
G0007777810.12na
G0007869040.23na
G00086820.13na
G0008111210.18na
G0008151830.17na
G0008606660.13na
G0008697670.31na
G0008808220.32na
G0009222640.13na
G0009374030.14na
G0009434740.21na
G0009757830.39na
G00103520.12na
G001091120.14na
G00115610.10na
G00121323100.22na
G0012303990.15na
G0012515210.11na
G0012616320.11na
G0013343950.13na
G0013424310.11na
G00134660140.17na
G0013686910.17na
G0013828310.13na
G0013101111100.20na
G00143520.34na
G001481350.15na
G0014171810.31na
G00142943140.19na
G0014555610.16na
G0014646730.40na
G0014919210.17na
G001410811240.15na
G001411912120.31na
G001412613260.34na
G001414114430.14na
G001414814910.12na
G00160440.12na
G0016121640.12na
G00163252200.41na
G0017416120.14na
G0017444840.28na
G0018485680.10na
G001876100240.38na
G001810410840.13na
G001811612040.13na
G0019162040.64na
G001984108240.23na
G00220440.10na
G0022162040.12na
G0022283240.33na
G0022364040.27na
G00224864160.20na
G002211612150.13na
G002381240.24na
G0023364040.21na
G0023566040.15na
G0023687240.15na
G0023849280.20na
G002311211640.14na
G0024768040.14na
G0024848840.12na
G0024929640.13na
G002410010440.32na

Table 5: Becher Area – Drilling Intercepts not listed with anomalous base metals and silver

Hole IDDepth From mDepth To mWidth (m)Au (g/t)Ag (ppm)Pb (ppm)Zn (ppm)Sb (ppm)
F0749202440.043.45487299618.2
A0029222310.25431.87115437.6

