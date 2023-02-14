Bio-tech - UK Bio-Tech Companies Struggle with Sinking Investment

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.compublished a new article on the Bio-Tech industry.

A number of British bio-tech companies reported disappointing returns recently, with a slump in stock prices and sluggish returns for recent innovations on the market.

London-based Syncona ended 2022 with net assets of £1.29 billion compared with £1.36 billionat the end of September, marking a 5.1 percent drop. London-based Autolus Therapeutics saw its stock almost halve in value from nearly $3 to $1.85 after announcing a$163.9 million fund-raising round in December. The round was initiated only hours after Autolus revealed its CD19 CAR-T cell therapy hit the end of a phase two trial in acute lymphoblastic leukemia, but the biotech’s pricing of the stock offering at $2 apiece may have dented the shares. Stevenage, England-based Freeline Therapeutics entered November with a share price around 75 cents but ended the year at just 47 cents.

Achilles Therapeutics’ shares hovered around the $2 mark in October and November before sinking to below 80 cents over December, which Syncona linked to a readout of the British biotech’s lead T cell program. Achilles claimed their data demonstrated a partial response and stable disease in heavily pre-treated patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, but investors were clearly unconvinced.

