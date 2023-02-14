Changes in the Management Board of AS Tallinna Sadam subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad

English Estonian

The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam's subsidiary TS Laevad OÜ (hereinafter: "TS Laevad") appointed Katrin Aron as a new member of the management board, service and commercial manager, with a term of office of three years from 20 March 2023.



Valdo Kalm, chairman of the board of TS Laevad, appreciates Katrin Aron's diverse experience in the field of business development and marketing. "TS Laevad is seeking for opportunities to grow and develop both within Estonia and abroad. Katrin Aron's previous work experience in developing corporate strategies and brands, as well as putting technology to work for people, contributes to the development of TS Laevad services and reaching the company's commercial goals.”

Katrin Aron most recently worked as the head of the marketing and communication department of Synlab Eesti OÜ. Previously, she worked as CEO at Kinnisvara24.ee and in several leading positions at Tele2 Eesti AS. Aron has a master's degree in economics from the University of Tartu.

Katrin Aron does not own any shares in Tallinna Sadam.

The management board of TS Laevad also includes the chairman of the management board Indrek Randveer and management board member, head of shipping Guldar Kivro.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2021 totalled EUR 110 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 54 million and profit EUR 26 million.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee



