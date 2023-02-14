TCN Worldwide Expands Retail Coverage in Pittsburgh and Surrounding Areas Adding Jabe Companies Commercial Real Estate as Its Newest Member Firm

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, president & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce the addition of Jabe Companies Commercial Real Estate as the newest member firm selected to join the international real estate organization. Founded in 2004, Jabe Companies is one of Pittsburgh’s leading full-service real estate firms and offers a wide array of commercial real estate brokerage services focusing on the specific needs of the retail sector.

"We see great opportunity in this partnership with TCN Worldwide and are proud to join the many outstanding independent brokerage firms that make up this organization," stated James J. Wilding Jr., president of Jabe Companies Commercial Real Estate.

Wilding added, "Our Company is extremely pleased to be joining TCN Worldwide, one of the industry’s largest commercial real estate organizations made up exclusively of independent brokerage firms such as ourself. We take great pride in providing our clients with the best possible solutions to their real estate objectives and this partnership with TCN Worldwide will help facilitate our ability to offer an expanded array of services throughout Western Pennsylvania and beyond.”

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Jabe Companies Commercial Real Estate to our organization as Pittsburgh's retail specialist,” commented Ross Ford. "Jabe Companies is a recognized retail expert in this market and we couldn't be happier to add their expertise to our roster, complementing our strong presence throughout the North East including four new markets added in January."



About Jabe Companies Commercial Real Estate

Located outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jabe Companies works with dozens of prominent retailers and developers nationwide. Our team's ingenuity, creativity, and market expertise allow us to assist our clients with all commercial real estate needs. Through utilizing numerous methodologies, from working with cutting-edge technology to embracing an old-school, boots-on-the-ground model, Jabe Companies will work to find the perfect solution for each and every client. To learn more, visit jabecompanies.com.





About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $47.3 billion in transactions annually across its 70+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals.

For more information, visit TCNWorldwide.com.

# # #

Attachments