Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market in North America to Witness Steady Growth in Coming Years

Chicago, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the MarketsandMarkets, the Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

As young adults enter middle and later life stages around the world, paying attention to health-promoting variables is beneficial in supporting an active lifestyle and minimizing fall-related injuries. Wear and tear, as well as systemic inflammation, impact joints as people get older. Thereby bone & joint health supplements play important role to keep bone & joints healthy.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Bone And Joint Health Supplements Market”

222 - Tables

61 - Figures

265 - Pages

Vitamin D & calcium oriented dietary supplements endure large-scale demand among target consumers of all demographics, from infants to the aging population. The rise in concern over the deficiency of vitamin D has been one of the key reasons driving the demand for vitamin D. As a result, the segment accounts for a higher value share in the global market.

Moreover, over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in demand for fortified and functional food products, specifically among health-conscious customers. On the other hand, there has been an increase in the number of vegan consumers, majorly in the North American and European regions. The culmination of all these factors would help drive the demand for calcium, collagen, and other segments during the forecast period.

In terms of target consumers ageing population is expected to drive a growth of bone and joint health supplements. Moreover, the growing aging population, along with high healthcare costs, has fueled the consumption of nutritional supplements worldwide. Older consumers are also paying more attention to healthy ageing, as evidenced by countries such as Asia, where functional foods for healthy aging are on the rise and where, by 2020, 47 percent of such food and drink products included a senior-related mention, according to the FrieslandCampina report. It is extremely rare for so many people of different nationalities, ages, and genders to be brought together by a common experience. While everyone's pandemic experience has been unique, the sense of tension and stress has been almost universal. Customers are unlikely to abandon the healthy habits they developed during the pandemic. Instead, goals such as healthy ageing and self-care through fitness, sleep health, mental health, and digestive health will be ongoing.

The North American market for bone & joint health supplements accounted for the largest share of about 34.6% in 2021. This region accounts for the highest potential for the consumption of bone & joint health supplements and is expected to play an important role in the global market. This dominance is driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases due to the hectic lifestyles and increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of the product. Also, the region has the highest prevalence of obesity. The market for bone & joint health supplements in North America is moving toward maturity, due to which it has witnessed steady growth. The market is favorable for innovative and new ingredients of better and enhanced quality.

Key Players:

The Major players in this market include Bayer AG(Germany), Procter & Gamble (US), Amway (US), Basf SE (Germany) and Archer Daniels Midland (US).

