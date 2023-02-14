Dimensions Algonquin Highlands Announces Appointment of Executive Chef Miriam Echeverria

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dimensions, a Canadian company offering retreat experiences for personal growth, well-being, and creative exploration, has announced Miriam Echeverria as its Executive Chef at their flagship Algonquin Highlands property. Chef Echeverria leads the kitchen team and will be responsible for designing and preparing the meals and culinary activities at the Northern Ontario luxury wellness retreat. Bringing over 20 years of culinary experience in Mexico, and Canada to her new role, Chef Echeverria was most recently the Head Chef at acclaimed French restaurant Greta Solomon’s, and prior to that Head Chef at iconic Italian restaurant Lunita, in Yorkville Toronto.



Chef Echeverria will work closely with Clinical Director Donald Currie, RP to design the optimal meals to support every stage of guests’ healing and wellness experience at Dimensions. Her plated menus are always created around guests’ retreat schedule and dietary specifications and preferences. The planning, ingredients, and preparation are closely informed by each day’s retreat activities to optimize guests’ experiences and outcomes.

Chef Echeverria places a strong emphasis on using fresh and local ingredients, when possible from Haliburton and Minden purveyors, with a focus on the traditional culinary practices and techniques of the region. Guests will enjoy meals that incorporate locally sourced lake fish, organic produce from the Abbey Gardens food hub, wild flower honey and maple syrup from the apiaries and forests of the Algonquin Highlands region, as well as hormone-and antibiotic-free Wagyu beef from Dimensions’ Chief Medical Officer’s family business, Otter Creek Farms.

“Dimensions is all about healing—healing with nature, plant medicine, and holistic modalities—and of course our food plays a big part in making all this possible,” said Echeverria. “One of the benefits of hosting an intimate number of guests for our retreats is that I, and my team, can act as a personal chef, designing hand-picked menus around seasonal ingredients, unique tastes and dietary needs.”

“Our health and well-being are directly influenced by the food we eat, so it was important for us to design these retreats with meals that are not only healthy and locally sourced, but complementary to the day’s activities, which include things like our psychedelic plant ceremony with cannabis, guided nature walks, sound baths, yoga, and more,” added Clinical Director Donald Currie, RP.

Dimensions Algonquin Highlands was designed by internationally renowned creative studio and hospitality design experts DesignAgency, to provide guests with luxurious and discrete accommodations, informed by a modern sensibility and connections to surrounding natural beauty. Algonquin Highlands can be reached from Toronto, Ontario in under three hours by car, and one hour by helicopter, or private air to the nearby Stanhope Municipal Airport (CND4).

About Dimensions

Dimensions focuses on restorative well-being and transformational growth by combining neuroscientific research with Plant Ceremony, therapeutic healing modalities, and luxurious hospitality. Dimensions Algonquin Highlands is the first in a growing collection of international retreats in spectacular, natural settings. For reservations, contact: reservations@dimensionsretreats.com

