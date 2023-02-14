CHERRY Launches Exceptional New Product Line of Computer Microphones and Accessories for Everyone from Home Office Users to Streaming Studio Pros

KENOSHA, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry Americas, part of the global leader in computer input devices, today announced the launch of an exciting new lineup of computer microphones and accessory products, the CHERRY UM Microphone Series, for streaming and office use. The new product line marks a major expansion of CHERRY’s product portfolio into the world of sound and microphones.



A pioneer and pacesetter in computer, office and gaming input devices and accessories and the world leader in mechanical key switches, CHERRY is expanding its audio portfolio with three stylish new microphones for work and entertainment. The CHERRY UM Microphone Series offers anyone from beginners to pro streamers the opportunity to enhance their setups with distinctive designs and the best possible audio recording quality. The new product line fits perfectly into contemporary computing environments where communication and collaboration take place remotely, and podcasts and live streams are part of our daily lives.

“We’re launching the CHERRY UM Microphone Series on Valentine’s Day because we’re confident people will love the exceptional quality, ease of use, and sleek design of these new audio products,” said Richard Simone, CEO of Cherry Americas. “CHERRY is recognized globally for high-quality products and innovation in computer input devices and components. We’re excited to bring those same enduring qualities to computer audio and microphones.”

Three Amazing New Microphones

The UM 3.0, UM 6.0 ADVANCED and UM 9.0 PRO RGB USB microphones offer the right solution for every application—from the home office to the professional streaming studio. Built with high-quality components, the microphones also provide virtual meetings with optimal sound.

All USB microphones in the UM series are built for exceptional durability and offer compelling features that deliver tremendous ease of use. The microphones are delivered with a sturdy metal stand, touch-to-mute functionality, volume control directly on the microphone, an integrated headphone jack, and Plug & Play compatibility with PC, Mac, PS4 as well as PS5 without any configuration needed.

The three microphones include:

CHERRY UM 3.0 - The Office Microphone

The UM 3.0 delivers a scanning rate of 96 KHz and 24 bits and is designed for single-person use through its directional cardioid capsule. It is perfect for use at home and provides clear sound during video conferences. The CHERRY UM 3.0 is also suited for recording podcasts, voiceovers, or musical instruments.

CHERRY UM 6.0 ADVANCED – The Versatile Choice

The UM 6.0 ADVANCED offers a choice between ‘cardioid’ and ‘omnidirectional’ polar patterns and can record sources from two directions with a scanning rate of 96 KHz and 24 bits. Sound distortion due to vibrations is prevented by a shock mount function, which completely decouples the microphone from the metal stand through sturdy rubber bands.

The CHERRY UM 6.0 ADVANCED is a professional recording solution that is easy to transport and ready to use. In addition, the sensitivity of the UM 6.0 ADVANCED microphone can be controlled directly on the microphone via Gain control.

CHERRY UM 9.0 PRO RGB – The Utmost in Sound and Color Effects

The UM 9.0 PRO RGB is the microphone for anyone who wants to get the most out of their recordings with a scanning rate of 192 KHz and 24 bits. Users can switch between the “cardioid”, “omnidirectional”, “bidirectional” and “stereo” polar patterns with just the touch of a button – recording audio sources precisely out of every desired direction.

The model also has a shock mount function ensuring reliable decoupling from the metal stand to prevent sound distortion due to vibrations. In addition, the CHERRY UM 9.0 PRO RGB brings color into play with RGB lighting. Lighting is integrated directly into the microphone and gives every recording the right atmosphere with customizable colors and effects.

Accessories for the perfect recording

Depending on individual needs, the audio setup can also be expanded with added accessories from CHERRY:

UM POP FILTER: This easy-to-attach pop shield filters out plosives for better recording.

MA 3.0 UNI: This aluminum swivel arm allows free placement of the microphone in any room and more mobility during recording.

MA 6.0 UNI USB: This robust swivel arm makes the recording environment even more flexible with two built-in USB ports (5V/2A).



Both swivel arms are compatible with a wide range of other USB microphones, in addition to the CHERRY UM microphones.

Prices & Availability

The CHERRY UM series including accessories will available on Amazon in March with a MAP of:

UM 3.0: $69.99

UM 6.0 ADVANCED: $89.99

UM 9.0 PRO RGB: $119.99

UM POP FILTER: $15.99

MA 3.0 UNI: $59.99

MA 6.0 UNI USB: $99.99

About CHERRY

Cherry AG [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices for applications in the fields of gaming, e-sports, office, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.



CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 550 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, München, Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.



More information is available online at: www.cherryamericas.com

