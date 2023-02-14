Windsor Fashions Kicks off Prom Season with Curated Collection by Pressley Hosbach

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce Pressley Hosbach’s 2023 Prom Dress Edit . This will be the first of two curated collections with Pressley to support the Prom season.



Prom is one of the first formalwear moments in a girl’s life, and that celebration begins with selecting the perfect dress. Windsor, the ultimate destination for girls looking to find their dream prom dress , has a wide assortment of colorful, stylish and unique styles to help girls look and feel their best on this memorable night. Windsor tapped Pressley to create an edit consisting of her top Windsor prom dresses as well as shoes, jewelry and additional accessories for prom. With Windsor specializing in formal dresses, footwear and accessories, Pressley was able to curate a selection of head-to-toe looks with the purpose of allowing everyone to feel special and stand out on the biggest night of the year.

Pressley selected a variety of long and short prom dresses in an array of stunning colors and flattering silhouettes. On curating the edit with Windsor, Pressley said, “Since I am homeschooled, I never got to have a Prom or school dance, so putting together this collection was a dream! I felt like I was playing dress up, trying on every dress.” Some of her favorites include sequin dresses such as the Paityn Formal Off-The-Shoulder Sequin Dress and the Isabelle Rhinestone Embroidered A-Line Formal Dress that bring dazzle to a special event and are a perfect mix of fun but still classy. Pressley also showcased the Lucy Taffeta Bow Mini Party Dress and the Jamie Feather Trim Velvet Mermaid Dress in the edit for their bold and dramatic statements.

In partnership with Windsor, Pressley will be hosting a Prom Fashion Show , followed by a meet and greet at the Irvine Spectrum Center on Saturday, March 11th. Guests are invited free of charge to attend the event, and are encouraged to bring a gently used prom dress to support Becca’s Closet , a non-profit organization that operates across 43 chapters in 24 states to collect and distribute dresses to high school girls with financial need. This on-site donation is a continuation of Windsor’s ongoing partnership with Becca’s Closet. Last year Windsor invested over $100,000 into Becca’s Closet through a donation of 1,000 dresses valued at $75,000, 10 scholarships valued at $15,000, and an additional $10,000 allocated towards Prom tickets.

Pressley is an American dancer, television personality, musician and content creator, originally rising to fame from the hit reality television series, Dance Moms. Pressley has since gone on to become one of today's most influential Gen Z creators, starring in the Brat TV's hit series, "Attaway General," and hosting a variety of programs and live events with studios like Nickelodeon and Netflix.

Pressley Hosbach’s 2023 Prom Dresses Edit is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com.

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/014a7a2d-d194-49d7-b70a-d173be30a78e.