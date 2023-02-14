AnaBios Boosts Discovery of Safer, More Effective Medicines With License From the University of Louisville

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnaBios, a preclinical contract research organization that provides ex vivo human platforms to de-risk new drugs, today announced a technology transfer and license agreement with the University of Louisville, Kentucky.

By virtue of the non-exclusive commercialization agreement, AnaBios will incorporate the human cardiac slice technology developed in the university's laboratories into its service portfolio. The new capability enables the investigation of human cardiac biology and pharmacology in native 3D preparations and will accelerate the discovery of safer and more effective medicines.

Developed in the laboratory of Dr. Tamer M. A. Mohamed, a researcher at the university, the new technology allows researchers to maintain functioning human heart tissue in the laboratory for nearly two weeks. This innovation drastically extends the previously limited experimental lifespan of cardiac cells and 3D tissues, which previously was less than 24 hours.

"The license and commercialization of this innovative approach are the outcome of the successful collaboration with Dr. Mohamed and the University of Louisville, and we have been thrilled to contribute to the validation of the cardiac slice technology," stated Dr. Najah Abi-Gerges, Vice President of Research and Development at AnaBios. "Incorporating human cardiac tissue slices expands the capabilities of our CardioPRIME® platform and enables previously impossible translational studies on the effects of small molecules, gene- and cell- therapies on the human heart."

"Critical to our efforts was recreating the complete cardiac cycle of contraction and relaxation, along with supplying key nutrients and critical factors," added Dr. Mohamed. "Long-term maintenance of native human cardiac tissue function under laboratory conditions can reduce the chance of ineffective, or even harmful, drugs from being administered to humans by enabling scientists to more closely mimic patient conditions prior to clinical trials."

"AnaBios has always believed that a key to successful drug discovery is incorporating human tissue at the preclinical stage," said Dr. Andre Ghetti, Chief Executive Officer at AnaBios. "We have a long history of implementing human cell- and tissue-based innovation at industrial scale. Our current portfolio and efforts utilize platforms across the heart, lung, liver and central and peripheral nervous systems to drive projects that ensure drug safety and promote successful discovery in cardiovascular, respiratory, liver injury and pain indications. Implementing the cardiac slice technology is aligned with our translational research focus."

About AnaBios

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, lung disease, CNS disorders, pain and itch. As a preclinical CRO, AnaBios has the most extensive network of hospitals and transplant centers for obtaining human tissue samples from ethically consented donors for ex vivo analysis. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com.

About the University of Louisville:

Founded in 1798 as one of the nation's first city-owned, public universities, the University of Louisville (UofL) is a vital ecosystem that creates thriving futures for students, our community and society. As one of only 79 universities in the United States to earn recognition by the Carnegie Foundation as both a Research 1 and a Community Engaged university, we impact lives in areas of student success and research and innovation while our dynamic connection with our local and global communities provides unparalleled opportunities for students and citizens both. The university serves as an engine that powers Metro Louisville and the commonwealth and as a classroom for UofL's more than 23,000 students who benefit from partnerships with top employers and a wide range of community service opportunities.

Contact Information:

Gary Watkins

Director of Marketing

gwatkins@anabios.com

8587514309



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.