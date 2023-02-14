Webscale Joins Adobe Exchange Program as Accelerate Partner

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webscale , the Intelligent CloudOps Platform for Modern Commerce, announced today that it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program at the Accelerate level. Webscale gives Adobe Commerce customers enhanced edge security and compelling PWA experiences, through its suite of CloudOps software and managed services.

As an Adobe Exchange Partner, Webscale’s CloudEDGE Security product, and Webscale One CloudOps plans, compatible with Adobe’s latest API-based technology innovations, will be featured on Adobe’s Marketplace:



Enterprise-grade security from origin to the edge: Deployed at the traffic edge on top of Adobe Experience Cloud, Webscale CloudEDGE Security adds an additional layer on Adobe Commerce’s existing security scanning tools for monitoring security risks, malware and potential unauthorized access. Using software, automation and analytics to proactively identify and help protect your Adobe Commerce applications from the frontend through web traffic, CloudEDGE Security also helps protect infrastructure from malicious code being inserted into the backend, bad bots, and from browsers executing scripts to steal sensitive information.



Accelerate your transition to modern commerce: Webscale One "PWA-Ready" CloudOps plans empower merchants, and their developers, with an advanced suite of software and managed services to manage, accelerate and secure their storefronts. Webscale One allows merchants to make intelligent, data-driven decisions; to create a safer, more engaging user experience for their customers; and to increase conversions and brand loyalty.

“Webscale equips ecommerce merchants, and their developers, with the software and managed services to simplify the migration, optimization, deployment, and ongoing management of their digital commerce storefronts,” said Stephen Moulton, Senior Manager, Adobe Exchange Partner Program. “We're excited to welcome Webscale to the Adobe Exchange Partner Program and look forward to helping our joint customers succeed.”

By 2025, mobile commerce is projected to touch 44.2% of retail ecommerce sales in the U.S. More and more ecommerce businesses are accelerating their path to mobile with technologies like headless and PWA to deliver compelling shopping experiences. Security remains a concern however, as data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) shows that consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70% year over year.

“This is an exciting development for Webscale, and a big win for our Adobe Solution partners who we have worked closely with for many years, deploying secure, scalable and high performing storefronts on the Adobe Commerce platform,” said Adrian Luna, Senior Director of Partnerships, Webscale. “By joining the Adobe Exchange Program and closely aligning our GTM efforts with the Adobe sales team, we are extremely well positioned to enable merchants in the Adobe Content and Commerce ecosystem with the mobile and security solutions needed to take advantage of this enormous $1 trillion market opportunity.”

Webscale is changing the way ecommerce businesses monitor, optimize and secure their online storefronts allowing merchants to make intelligent, data-driven decisions; to create a safer, more engaging user experience for their customers; and to increase conversions and brand loyalty. Its Intelligent CloudOps platform, Webscale One , equips ecommerce merchants, and their developers, with powerful software and managed services to simplify the migration, optimization, deployment, and ongoing management of their digital commerce storefronts.

Webscale powers Fortune 1000 brands and thousands of other B2C, B2B, and B2E ecommerce storefronts across 12 countries and has offices in Santa Clara, CA, Boulder, CO, San Antonio, TX, Bangalore, India and London, UK.

For more information, visit www.webscale.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

