Global Aluminum Caps and Closures Market - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aluminum Caps and Closures Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.
The need for convenience food and concerns about product safety and security, favorable demographics, and rising household incomes in developing economies, and the growing pharmaceutical production and regulatory changes are expected to accelerate the growth of the aluminum caps and closures industry.
Key Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global aluminum caps and closures market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the product type outlook, the roll-on-pilfer-proof closure segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global aluminum caps and closures market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period
- Amcor PLC, Berk Company, Reynolds Packaging Group Ltd, Pelliconi & C. SpA, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd, Silgan Closures GmbH, SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc., Berlin Packaging, Tecnocap Group, and The Cary Company among others, are some of the key players in the global aluminum caps and closures market
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Roll-On-Pilfer-Proof
- Easy Open ends
- Non-Refillable Closures
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Beverage
- Pharmaceutical
- Food
- Home & Personal Care
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
