Global Aluminum Caps and Closures Market - Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aluminum Caps and Closures Market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028.



The need for convenience food and concerns about product safety and security, favorable demographics, and rising household incomes in developing economies, and the growing pharmaceutical production and regulatory changes are expected to accelerate the growth of the aluminum caps and closures industry.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Aluminum Caps and Closures Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global aluminum caps and closures market from 2023 to 2028

As per the product type outlook, the roll-on-pilfer-proof closure segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global aluminum caps and closures market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period

Amcor PLC, Berk Company, Reynolds Packaging Group Ltd, Pelliconi & C. SpA, Nippon Closures Co. Ltd, Silgan Closures GmbH, SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc., Berlin Packaging, Tecnocap Group, and The Cary Company among others, are some of the key players in the global aluminum caps and closures market





Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Roll-On-Pilfer-Proof

Easy Open ends

Non-Refillable Closures

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Food

Home & Personal Care

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





