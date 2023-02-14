Demand for Global Spices and Seasonings Market Size/Share Estimated to Touch USD 34.71 Billion by 2030, With 5.7% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Spices and Seasonings Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Pepper, Capsicum, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg & Mace, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves, Others); Application; Nature (Organic, Conventional); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global spices and seasonings market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 34.71 Billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 21.56 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030”.

Spices and seasoning are plant-based substances that add flavors to any food. Spices are derived from seeds, fruits, bark, rhizomes, and other plant parts. They are used to enhance the flavor, aroma, or color of foods. On the other hand, seasonings are almost every substance you add to the food to boost its flavor. Seasonings include spices, sugar, vinegar, oils, salt, sauces, or animal-based derivatives. The food industry is making things easier for home cooks as well as restaurant chefs by creating seasonings with all the ingredients already blended.

Salt is the most common seasoning, while black paper is the most known spice in the world. Spices are sometimes used in industries like esthetics, cosmetics, or perfume production, as well as medicine and religious practices, as they have their own nutritional value. Increasing awareness of the medical benefits of spices and seasonings is prominently driving the spices and seasonings market size. Also, the rising demand for ready-to-use spice mixes is fueling the market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc

AKO GmbH

Ariake Japan Company

Associated British Foods

Dohler Group

Friedrich Ingredients

Kerry Group

McCormick & Company Inc.

Moguntia Food Group AG

Olam International

Pacific Spice Company

Sensient Technologies Corporation

SHS Group

Worlee Gruppe

Zhumadian Wang Shouyi

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

The beneficial qualities of spices and seasonings are driving the market growth

An increase in awareness about the medicinal benefits of spices & herbs and a growing number of people cooking at home are the key factors supporting the market growth. Spices and seasonings are utilized in meals to cure health problems or diseases owing to their healthy properties and antioxidant capabilities. For instance, turmeric’s high antioxidants property can help prevent illnesses like Alzheimer's, cancer, and joint inflammation. Thus, a surge in the prevalence of the various diseases associated with the digestive system and the growing geriatric population are the key spices and seasonings market trends expected to propel its growth over the forecast period.

Recent Trending influencing the market

Increasing urbanization levels and changing lifestyles to push the market expansion

The spices and seasonings industry has experienced huge growth over the last few decades, aided by factors such as rising urbanization levels and changing lifestyles. Due to hectic work schedules and long working hours, people, especially women, are looking for quick and easy ways to eat without spending a lot of time on cooking. These factors are enhancing the demand for spices and seasoning.

Increasing number of campaigns and initiatives for encouraging people in the U.S. to cook more meals at home are boosting the growth of the spices and seasonings market. For instance, in March 2022, Nestlé India implemented a sustainable sourcing program for spices that are used in their product, Magic Masala to help farmers.

Segmental Analysis

Ginger segment is estimated to register the most significant revenue share in 2021

By type, the ginger segment is anticipated to acquire the most significant spices and seasonings market share in 2021 and is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, spices accounted for the most significant market share due to the anti-bacterial features of herbs which help to eliminate infections in foods and improve human health and lifespan. Moreover, due to the rapidly growing fast-food business coupled with an increasing desire for convenience foods, the demand for spices and seasonings such as pepper, oregano, mint, paprika, and sesame has increased, thereby positively influencing the market growth.

Spices and Seasonings Market: Report Scope & Trends

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 34.71 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 21.56 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 5.7% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Ajinomoto Co., Inc, AKO GmbH, Ariake Japan Company, Associated British Foods, Dohler Group, Friedrich Ingredients, Kerry Group, McCormick & Company, Inc., Moguntia Food Group AG, Olam International, Pacific Spice Company, Sensient Technologies Corporation, SHS Group, Worlee Gruppe, and Zhumadian Wang Shouyi. Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Nature, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America held the major market share

On the basis of geography, North America accounted for the largest share of the spices and seasonings market in 2021 and is predicted to grow at a significant rate. This shared growth can be attributed to the growing consumption of various types of organic food products. Also, the rapidly growing population, increasing demand for authentic ethnic flavors, growing awareness about the therapeutic effects of spices and seasonings, and increasing popularity of convenience foods are some of the crucial factors supporting regional market growth.

Furthermore, significant players in North America have been adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches, which has led to an increase in the spices and seasonings market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Spices and Seasonings Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Pepper, Capsicum, Ginger, Cinnamon, Cumin, Turmeric, Nutmeg & Mace, Cardamom, Coriander, Cloves, Others); Application; Nature (Organic, Conventional); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/spices-seasonings-market

Recent Developments

In February 2021, The Pioneer Women, a lifestyle brand, announced a collaboration with Old World Spices & Seasonings Inc. in the United States. to launch a new line of unique seasonings.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the spices and seasonings market report on the basis of type, application, nature, and region:

By Type Outlook

Pepper

Capsicum

Ginger

Cinnamon

Cumin

Turmeric

Nutmeg & Mace

Cardamom

Coriander

Cloves

Others

By Application Outlook

Meat & Poultry Products

Snacks & Convenience Food

Soups, Sauces, and Dressings

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Products

Beverages

Others

By Nature Outlook

Organic

Conventional

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Austria)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

