Pyrogen Testing Global Market Outlook Report 2023: Market Revenue Data from 2019-2021, Estimates for 2022, and CAGR Projections through 2027

This report provides an overview of the global pyrogen testing market and an analysis of market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report estimates market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are made for test type, products and services, end user and geography.

Increasing investments in R&D in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the growing incidence of infectious diseases are driving the growth of the current market.

However, stringent regulatory guidelines and a lack of established protocols for a few types of pyrogen testing are hindering market growth. A growing focus on sustainable testing methods, research on newer and more sensitive technology, and rising adoption of automated testing methods will create huge opportunities for vendors in the market.



In this report, the global market for pyrogen testing is segmented based on test type, products and services, end users and geographic region. Test types consist of the rabbit, limulus amebocyte lysate (LAL) and in vitro tests.



In this report, The market is segmented into assays, reagents, kits, instruments and services. End users of pyrogen tests include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies and others.



By geographical region, the pyrogen testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America currently dominates the global market by region.

The presence of manufacturing locations of major biopharmaceutical companies and mandatory quality requirements are some of the key factors driving the North American market. Advancing manufacturing capabilities in countries such as China and India with low manufacturing costs is the key factor driving the Asian-Pacific region's market growth.

The report also discusses market drivers and restraints, the competitive landscape, and current and emerging technologies. The report looks at the product portfolios of leading companies. The report also covers COVID-19's impact on the market.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market outlook for pyrogen testing

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data from 2019 to 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global pyrogen testing market in USD million terms, and corresponding market share analysis by test type, end user and region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning the major market dynamics, technology updates, regulatory framework, industry structure and competitive environment of the leading market participants

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the pyrogen testing market

Market outlook and assessment of the recent strategic analysis in pyrogen pylori testing market with emphasis on key developments

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Drivers

3.1.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Opportunities

4.1 Growing Focus on Sustainable Testing Methods

4.2 Growing Research on Sensitive and Advanced Technologies

4.3 Growing Adoption of Automated Testing

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Test, Product, Service, and End-user

5.1 Market for Pyrogen Testing by Type of Test

5.1.1 Lal Tests

5.1.2 Rabbit Tests

5.1.3 in Vitro Tests

5.1.4 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Market for Pyrogen Testing Products and Services

5.2.1 Assays, Kits and Reagents

5.2.2 Services

5.2.3 Instruments

5.2.4 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Market for Pyrogen Testing by End-user

5.3.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

5.3.2 Medical Devices

5.3.3 Other Users

5.3.4 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Recent Key Developments

Chapter 8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Pyrogen Testing

8.1 Overview

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Pyrogen Testing Products and Service Providers

Associates of Cape Cod Inc.

Biomerieux Sa

Charles River Laboratories

Ellab A/S

Eurofins Scientific

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corp.

Genscript

Lonza Group AG

Mat-Biotech B.V.

Merck Kgaa

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

