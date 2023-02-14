Associa Promotes Nancy Hastings To Senior Vice President

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is pleased to announce the promotion of Nancy Hastings, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, to senior vice president of operations. In this role, she will work with corporate leadership to plan business objectives, develop organizational policies, and coordinate functions and operations between branches, ancillary companies, and home office departments. She will also consult with branch presidents on major financial expenditures and client experience issues while ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to achieve annual and quarterly objectives.

Hastings joined Associa in 2014 and most recently served as regional vice president for the company’s eastern region. She began her career as a community manager in 1992 and has managed more than 80 condominium, townhome, single-family, and age-restricted communities. Prior to joining Associa, Hastings served as vice president and CEO for a large property management firm on the east coast. Her expertise includes helping communities transition from developer control, working with properties with short- and long-term capital project needs, and managing onsite homeowners’ associations with multiple committee and budget structures.

“In a career spanning three decades, Nancy has established a well-deserved reputation for building strong relationships and developing dynamic teams while serving employees and clients under her stewardship,” said Jon Hunter, Associa chief operations officer. “Her high–energy, inspirational leadership and strong commitment to serving others have helped shape many initiatives that continue to benefit the company, our team members, and community partners we serve.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment