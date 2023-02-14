The gastric buttons market size is expected to grow from US$ 400.0 million in 2022 to US$ 617.9 million by 2028; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gastric Buttons Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Offerings, Application, Usage, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419265/?utm_source=GNW





The market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases, and the rising geriatric population.

A gastrostomy button (G-button) is used to feed or give medicine to a child or adult through a gastrostomy, which is a surgical opening through the skin of the abdomen to the stomach.A gastrostomy button is made of nonreactive silastic components.



The button has a balloon on the inside that holds it in place. Patients who require long-term or permanent enteral feeding are considered for a gastrostomy feeding tube or gastrostomy button placement.

Growing Preference for Low-Profile Tubes

Primary placement of low-profile gastrostomy buttons (LPBs) is safer, and it provides a better outcome compared to long gastrostomy tubes (LGTs). Low-profile balloon gastrostomy tubes have a compact design and are often preferred due to their aesthetic appearance and ease of replacement.

Low-profile buttons are preferred in pediatric patients at higher risk of accidentally pulling on longer tubing or dislodging their tube. Low-profile tubes are sized based on the caliber of the access tube and the stem length.

Companies are focusing on introducing low-profile buttons to enhance delivery systems.These devices are likely to offer benefits such as flexibility to be placed via a mature gastrostomy tract and are available as an initial placement option, the extension set attached make feeding easier over long gastrostomy tubes (LGTs).



The industry players are engaged in the utilization of advanced technology to develop low-profile buttons.

A few of the recent developments related to the biosimilars market are mentioned below:

In March 2021, Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) announced the launch of a low-profile micro G-JET. The micro G-JET was designed to meet the enteral nutrition needs of pediatric patients. The new device offers gastric lengths of 0.8 cm to 2.5 cm and jejunal lengths of 10 cm, 15 cm, 22 cm, and 30 cm.

In November 2021, Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (AMT) announced the launch of the 10F MiniACE balloon button that is FDA-cleared for Antegrade Continence Enemas. Patients who depend on antegrade enemas as part of their bowel management program no longer have to struggle with their Chait Trapdoor; by expanding the MiniACE portfolio to include a 10F option, patients can convert from their current cecostomy/appendicostomy device to a balloon button device with minimal dilation.

Thus, the growing preference for low profile tubes is likely to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies to Provide Growth Opportunities for Market

The demand for better delivery systems, enteral feeding in-home care settings, and enteral nutrition (EN) is expected to increase the sales of gastric buttons.Leading market players are increasing their penetration across emerging markets by expanding their distribution networks and augmenting manufacturing capabilities.



Emerging markets in India, South Korea, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to offer potential growth opportunities for key gastric button manufacturers in the years to come. This can be attributed to the rise in the aging population; high prevalence of cancer, neurological disorders, diabetes, and gastrointestinal diseases; increased disposable income; improved healthcare infrastructure; and growth of medical tourism in these countries.

Asia Pacific has become a business-friendly and adaptable hub due to relatively less stringent regulations.As the US and European markets mature, most players are shifting their focus to emerging markets.



High investments in life science and health research in emerging countries play a key role in upgrading the latest technologies in these countries. This factor, in turn, will support the inclination toward gastric button use

Usage-Based Insights

Based on usage, the gastric buttons market is fragmented into enteral nutrition, medication, fluids, and others.In 2022, the enteral nutrition segment held the largest share of the market and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Enteral nutrition refers to any method of feeding that uses the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to deliver nutrition and calories.It can include a normal oral diet, the use of liquid supplements, or delivery by the use of a tube (tube feeding).



According to the American College of Gastroenterology, there are six main types of feeding tubes—nasogastric tube, nasoduodenal tube, nasojejunal tube, gastrostomy tube, jejunostomy tube, and gastrojejunal tube.These tubes may have further subtypes depending on exactly where they end, the stomach or intestines.



Enteral feeding is mainly used for patients suffering from stroke, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, and neurological disorders to ensure proper nutrition for a better quality of life and higher chances of recovery.

Offerings-Based Insights

Based on offerings, the gastric buttons market is bifurcated into product and accessories.In 2022, the product segment held the larger share of the market and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



G-button is a skin-level low-profile device and can have either a mushroom or balloon tip as an internal bolster.Historically, G-tubes are primarily placed and subsequently replaced with G-buttons after 4–8 weeks when the tract has matured.



This was later replaced by a primary G-button, which allows the placement of a low-profile device that can be untethered when patients do not require feeds. The G-button is a low-profiled gastrostomy replacement tube balloon catheter indicated for long-term use in a well-established gastrostomy tract or existing stoma for feeding and/or administration of medication or gastric decompression.

The World Health Organization (WHO), The American Society of Clinical Oncology, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, and International Diabetes Federation are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the gastric buttons market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419265/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________