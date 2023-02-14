2023 In-Depth Look at the Global Smart Beacons Market

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "An In-Depth Look at Smart Beacons: Global Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the smart beacons market is segmented based on offering, connectivity, technology, end-user industry, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global smart beacons market and analyzes market trends.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 through 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on offering, connectivity, technology, end-user industry, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of smart beacons solution and service providers.

Smart beacons are devices that use wireless Bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology to transmit a small piece of information to other Bluetooth devices. These beacons can detect a Bluetooth enabled device once it enters into its transmission range. They are deployed in various places to attract the attention of a user to a specific location. Mostly, smart beacons are used for marketing offers, asset tracking, contact tracing, and indoor navigation purposes.



Early adoption of advanced marketing technologies and increasing adoption of wearable devices such as smartwatches among users are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



Offline businesses opting for online platforms, management of beacons, and mandatory installation of beacon applications are the major restraining factors for market growth. Nevertheless, growth in retail, increasing government initiatives in ongoing smart city projects, and increasing adoption of proximity marketing solutions are expected to create new market opportunities during the forecast period.



In this report the global market for smart beacons is segmented based on offering, technology, connectivity, end-user industry, and geography. The smart beacons market is segmented based on offering into hardware, software and services. In 2021, the hardware segment dominated the global market for smart beacons with the highest market share.



In 2021, the retail segment dominated the global market for smart beacons. Besides the retail industry, smart beacons are also expected to become a common product in the healthcare industry. North America is currently the dominant global smart beacon market.

The report also covers the market for smart beacons with regard to the user base, across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that will affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for smart beacons in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The scope of the study includes smart beacon development platforms and associated services, and services associated with the platform. However, software and deployment numbers developed in the smart beacon platforms, predeveloped smart beacon applications and physical services are excluded from the study.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global and regional market trends, with historic sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for smart beacons market in USD millions, and corresponding market share analysis based on offering, technology, connectivity, end-user industry, and region

Updated information on market drivers and opportunities for smart beacons, major shifts and regulations, technology specific challenges, and other demographic factors shaping the market demand over the coming years (2022-2027)

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the smart beacons market, with global market data analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the company competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Accent Advanced Systems SLU, Kontakt.io Inc., Infillion, and Estimote Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

1.1 Market Snapshot

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 History

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.2 Market Restraints

3.3 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3.1 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

3.3.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Market for Smart Beacons

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies/Opportunities

4.1 Emerging Opportunities

4.1.1 Growth in Organized Retailing

4.1.2 Increasing Government Initiatives in Ongoing Smart City Projects

4.1.3 Growing Adoption of Proximity Marketing Solutions

4.2 Market Trends

4.2.1 Internet of Things

4.2.2 Geofencing Technology and Indoor Location Tracking Systems

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Offering, Technology, Connectivity, and End-User Industry

5.1 Smart Beacons Market by Offering

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.2 Software

5.1.3 Services

5.2 Smart Beacons Market by Technology

5.2.1 Ibeacon

5.2.2 Eddystone

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Smart Beacons Market by Connectivity

5.3.1 Bluetooth Low Energy (Ble)

5.3.2 Hybrid

5.4 Smart Beacons Market by End-User Industry

5.4.1 Retail

5.4.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

5.4.3 Hospitality

5.4.4 Transport and Logistics

5.4.5 Healthcare

5.4.6 Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Strategic Analysis

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Accent Advanced Systems Slu

Aruba Networks (A Hewlett Packard Co.)

Blueup S.R.L.S.

Chengdu Jaalee Technology Co. Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Estimote Inc.

Fujitsu Offerings Asia Pte Ltd.

Hid Global Corp.

Infillion (Gimbal)

Kontakt.Io Inc.

Leantegra Inc.

Sensoro Co. Ltd.

