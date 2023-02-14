Philippines Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Space will Increase by 86%, Power by 88% and Revenues by 94% During 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Philippines has seen relatively little new Data Centre investment until recently, but there has been a burst of new investment from Space DC, Digital Edge, YCO and Beeinfotech as well as telecoms providers Globe and PLDT.

The analyst forecasts that Data Centre space will increase by 86 percent, power by 88 percent and revenues by 94 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2026.

Ernest Cu, Globe President & CEO. said:

"The Philippines is an underserved market with huge demand for data centre services. Together with STT GDC's deep expertise and experience in developing, owning and operating data centres globally and AC's significant business reach, relationships in the country and in the region, we believe that this Joint-venture will be well-positioned to become the leader in the data centre space in the Philippines.

Our partnership with STT GDC and AC will be a step forward in our ambition to transform the country's digital infrastructure by building and operating the most energy efficient and connectivity-rich data centres in the country".

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

List of Data Centre providers showing location, size and power for each

Profiles of key Data Centre profiles

Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

Key Data Centre Providers market share

Key geographical clusters

A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre utilisation

A forecast for Data Centre pricing

A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Key Conclusions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Beeinfotech

Digital Edge

Globe

PLDT

Space DC

YCO

