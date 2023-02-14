A Milestone Moment: KINTON RAMEN Opens First Employee-Owned Franchise in Newmarket

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KINKA FAMILY is pleased to announce the opening of the first KINTON RAMEN location in Newmarket, owned and operated by its Executive Chef, Aki Urata. The announcement is a major milestone for the restaurant group and marks the first in its Employee Franchise Program , dedicated to partnering with current and past employees.



KINKA FAMILY is headquartered in Toronto and operates five brands, including KINTON RAMEN, KINKA IZAKAYA, JaBistro, KINTORI YAKITORI, and NEO COFFEE BAR. KINTON RAMEN first opened its doors in 2012, and has quickly grown to become a household name with a dedicated customer base. With more than 24 locations coast-to-coast, KINTON RAMEN represented a unique opportunity to put a spin on the traditional franchise model and focus on motivated employees who share in the brand's passion for quality, innovation and customer service.

“The KINKA FAMILY philosophy fosters and encourages the success of all team members, with a culture rooted in collaboration and teamwork,” said James Kim, Chief Executive Officer of KINKA FAMILY. “This new KINTON RAMEN location, owned and operated by our Executive Chef, is a testament to that philosophy. We are grateful to Chef Aki for all he has brought to us, and we can't wait for the Newmarket community to experience the exceptional food and hospitality that KINTON RAMEN is known for.”

Chef Aki has a long history with KINKA FAMILY and Japanese cuisine, notably ramen, delivering 20 years of flavourful and authentic ramen dishes. In 2012, with the support of KINKA FAMILY, Chef Aki established the first KINTON RAMEN location on Baldwin Street in Toronto. Each item on the menu continues to be a product of Chef Aki’s experiences, prepared through strict adherence to the Chef’s methods, using only select Japanese seasoning and fresh, local, high-quality ingredients to serve authentic Japanese ramen.

“Being a part of this company for more than a decade, I have first-hand experience of the incredible opportunities and culture KINKA FAMILY fosters with its employees. I’ve always wanted to be an entrepreneur and have been given an incredible opportunity to achieve that dream today. I am proud to be the first employee to own a KINTON RAMEN, a brand that I worked so hard to help build,” says Chef Aki. “As the demand for authentic, delicious ramen continues to grow, I am eager to offer our Newmarket customers the unparalleled food and exceptional service that KINTON RAMEN is famous for, while introducing them to our diverse range of unique flavours and dishes."

KINTON RAMEN has earned its reputation for exceptional dining experiences, serving up a variety of authentic ramen dishes that have become synonymous with the restaurant. The franchise location in Newmarket will bring the KINTON RAMEN experience to a new community, allowing even more people to explore and enjoy its delicious and satisfying flavours.

Visit the new KINTON RAMEN location at 18185 Yonge Street, Unit 1, East Gwillimbury, ON, on Saturday, February 18th, between 11:30 am - 10:30 pm, for 50% off Signature Ramen dishes, dine-in only.

For more information about KINTON RAMEN Employee Franchise Program, visit the website at kintonramen.com/employee-franchise .

About KINTON RAMEN

Established in May 2012, KINTON RAMEN was one of Toronto's first Japanese ramen restaurants. Led by Executive Chef Aki Urata and our team of professional ramen chefs, KINTON RAMEN strives to offer guests an extraordinary dining experience every time. KINTON RAMEN invites guests to taste their exceptional ramen bowls right down to the last drop, using the freshest ingredients to make the best quality noodles and broths.

Kintonramen.com

kintonramen.com/employee-franchise

@kintonramen

About KINKA FAMILY

Founded in 2009, KINKA FAMILY is a full-service international hospitality group. Since then, the Company has come to be recognized as Canada’s largest Japanese restaurant group. With a mission of Serving People Happiness, KINKA FAMILY is dedicated to serving everyone who walks through their doors with quality food and exceptional hospitality experiences. KINKA FAMILY owns and operates a diverse portfolio of restaurants and cafés in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Chicago, and New York. Included are KINKA IZAKAYA, KINTON RAMEN, JaBistro, KINTORI YAKITORI, and NEO COFFEE BAR.

kinkafamily.com

kinkafamily.com/franchising-opportunities

@kinkafamily

Media Contact

Alessandra Seca | Blue Door Agency

647-204-4657 | alessandra@bluedoor.agency

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33fbe892-c053-4df1-9bef-70b4132b475b