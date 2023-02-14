Global Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market to Touch Sales Revenue of US$ 2,38,453.92 Million by 2031: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of this market can be attributed to factors such as increasing product approvals and product launches, rising prevalence of chronic disorders, rising geriatric population, and increasing awareness about health management. Moreover, the demand for OTC drugs is also driven by the growing acceptance of self-medication, technological advancements in drug delivery systems, and growing consumer preference for convenient and cost-effective medications.

Astute Analytica’s outlook on the global over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market is positive with a forecasted CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2031. The increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rising geriatric population, and the growing acceptance of self-medication are some of the major drivers of the market. Furthermore, it is also noted that technological advancements in drug delivery systems and growing consumer preference for convenient and cost-effective medications are likely to further contribute to the growth of the OTC drugs market. As per the analysis, the North American and European markets will account for a majority of the market share during the forecast period, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market

Top 5 Trends in Global OTC Drugs Market

The over-the-counter (OTC) drugs industry is constantly evolving, and the following are some of the top trends that are shaping its future:

Rise of digital health: With the increasing adoption of technology in the healthcare industry, digital health platforms and mobile health applications have become increasingly popular. This trend is likely to drive the growth of the OTC drugs market as more consumers turn to digital channels to purchase OTC drugs and access information on their use.

Focus on self-care: There has been a growing trend towards self-care, with consumers seeking to take more control of their own health and wellness. This trend is expected to drive the demand for OTC drugs as consumers seek non-prescription options to manage their health.

Growing demand for natural and organic products: Consumers are becoming increasingly conscious of the ingredients in the products they use and are seeking out more natural and organic options. This trend is expected to drive demand for OTC drugs made from natural ingredients, free from harmful chemicals and additives.

Expansion into emerging markets: As the global population continues to grow, so too does the demand for OTC drugs market. This presents a significant opportunity for manufacturers to expand into new and emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Increased regulations: Governments around the world are tightening regulations on the sale and use of OTC drugs. This trend is aimed at ensuring the safety and efficacy of OTC drugs and is expected to drive innovation and improve the overall quality of products in the market.

North America Captures Over 40% Revenue Share of Global OTC Drugs Market

The North America region is estimated to be the leading contributor to the Over the Counter (OTC) drugs Market in terms of revenue, with an estimated growth of over 40% by 2031. This is largely due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of OTC drugs, and the increase in demand for self-care products in the area.

In 2022, the North America region accounted for 37% of the global market share, with the United States accounting for the majority of the revenue. This is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and hypertension, which boost the demand for OTC drugs market in the region. Additionally, the increasing preference for self-medication and homecare treatments, as well as rising awareness regarding the safety and effectiveness of OTC drugs, further contribute to the regional market growth.

Furthermore, the presence of a well-developed healthcare system, coupled with the availability of advanced technologies and well-established distribution channels, has augmented the growth of the North America OTC drugs market. For instance, online drug stores have emerged as a key distribution channel for OTC drugs in the region, providing easy access to consumers. Moreover, government support in the form of tax incentives, subsidies, and other measures to promote the local pharmaceutical industry are expected to further drive the market growth.

Additionally, the high expenditure on branded OTC drugs in the US will result in higher pricing, which could hamper market growth in the region. However, the growing acceptance of generic drugs, along with the launch of new products and trends, is likely to create numerous opportunities for the North America market over the forecast period.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market



Analgesic to Hold Over 20% Revenue Share of Global OTC Drugs Market

Global market is estimated to generate a revenue of over 220.9 billion, signifying a steady growth in the sector. The analgesics segment is expected to generate a 20% revenue. The global demand for analgesic drugs is projected to increase significantly in the near future due to an increased prevalence of chronic and acute pain worldwide. With aging populations and increasing levels of stress, the use of OTC analgesics is expected to increase as well. This, combined with the introduction of new products and innovative marketing strategies, will further drive the growth of this segment.

In addition, the development of generics and the entry of new players into the OTC drugs market are expected to further contribute to the growth of this segment. This is due to the fact that generic drugs offer cost savings to consumers while providing access to quality medications. Furthermore, the development of newer and more potent forms of OTC analgesics, such as those based on natural sources, is expected to boost the market share of this segment.

The increasing penetration of e-commerce is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the OTC analgesics market in the years to come. This is because online shopping provides consumers with convenience and easy access to a wide range of products, including over the counter analgesic drugs. Moreover, the growing use of mobile applications and other digital platforms to purchase medicines is expected to further fuel the growth of this segment.

Top 5 Players Account For over 30% Revenue Share of Global OTC Drugs Market

According to recent Astute Analytica’s report, the top 5 players in the global over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market, namely GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Johnson & Johnson, Bayer AG, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Perrigo Company Plc, collectively hold a significant share of the market. Wherein, GSK plc is responsible for generating over 11% of market revenue. These companies in the global OTC drugs market have established themselves as leading players in the industry, offering a wide range of OTC products, including pain management, cough and cold remedies, digestive aids, and personal care products. Their strong brand recognition and wide distribution networks have helped them to achieve a market share of approximately 30%.

These companies continue to invest in research and development to bring new and innovative products to market, and they also engage in strategic partnerships and acquisitions to expand their market reach. Their dominant position in the market, coupled with their focus on product innovation and customer engagement, is expected to keep them at the forefront of the industry and maintain their strong market share.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is a leading player in the global over-the-counter (OTC) drugs market, known for its innovative products and commitment to positively impacting the health of more than 2.5 billion people in the next decade. The company has established itself as a prominent player in the market by leveraging its expertise in research, advanced technology, and talent management to bring fast-acting and effective remedies for common ailments to market.

GSK has a strong portfolio of products across a range of therapeutic areas, including pain relief, cough and cold remedies, digestive aids, personal care products, nutrition, and oral care. The company's broad distribution network, which includes major retail chains, drugstores, and online platforms, gives it a significant advantage over its competitors and helps it reach a wide range of customers.

The company's focus on innovation and customer engagement has been a major factor in its success and growth in the OTC drugs market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

AbbVie Inc.

Alfresa Pharma Corporation

Bayer AG

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Glenmark Pharmaceutical Products Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co Inc.

Novartis AG

Perrigo Company Plc.

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com