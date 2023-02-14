The event apps market is expected to grow from US$ 1,203.89 million in 2022 to US$ 2,648.46 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Event Apps Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Operating System, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419259/?utm_source=GNW





Beroe, a global SaaS-based procurement intelligence and analytics provider, suggests that conferences and tradeshows were the mostly hosted type of meetings in North America in 2018, which observed a 2% increase in attendees from 2017.Event apps are witnessing a significant demand in North America, owing to the benefits such as real-time analysis, efficient meetings, and event management that fuels organizational progress.



Market providers in North America are integrating the event management software into systems, including marketing automation software, customer relationship management (CRM), and collaboration platforms, to enable companies to cater to their business objectives.Event apps are also facilitating businesses to grab and analyze attendees’ behavior patterns and make efficient business decisions.



The event industry in North America is further accelerated by economic development, government investment, and initiatives to develop infrastructure and promote new venues for corporate events. Many small to mid-size event management companies have emerged in North America recently, offering superior service capabilities to enhance the meetings & events sector. Digitization is gaining rapid importance as an efficient and cost-effective means of improving and streamlining the attendees’ experience during live events, contributing to the event apps market growth.



China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Australia are a few of the key economies of Asia Pacific.The growth of the economy and the rise in government sponsorships for various events, including sports, rapid digitization, and other technological advancements, are expected to contribute to the event apps market growth during the forecast period.



Attending a conference or seminar helps individuals meet new people in their industry, learn about the latest research and events across the world, enhance presentation and communication skills, and refine ideas.The event apps market is expected to develop due to the rising interest of the young population in sports, music, exhibitions, and seminars.



Ernst & Young, a worldwide professional services network, sponsors several events and conferences related to healthcare, entrepreneurship, etc., across India. J.P. Morgan, an American bank and financial services corporation, also sponsors various nonprofit activities in athletics and arts & culture. All of these factors are expected to fuel the expansion of the Asia Pacific events industry during the forecast period.



The event apps market is segmented on the basis of operating system, type, end user, and geography.Based on operating system, the event apps market is segmented into iOS, android, and web-based.



Based on type, the event apps market is segmented into enterprise event apps, hybrid apps, corporates meeting apps, conference apps, trade show apps, festival apps, and sports event apps. Based on end user, the event apps market is segmented into event organizer and planners, corporates, government, education, and others.



Based on geography, the event apps market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, and Rest of APAC), the MEA (Saudi Araba, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America).



The overall event apps market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.Exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the event apps market.



The process also obtains an overview and forecast for the event apps market with respect to all the segments.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights.



Participants in this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, external consultants, valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the event apps market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419259/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________