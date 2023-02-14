In Flight Catering Service Market Size Worth $16.31Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.2% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ In Flight Catering Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Catering Service (In-house and Outsourced), Catering Type (Full Meal and Snacks), Aircraft Class (First Class, Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy), and Flight Type (Full Service Carrier and Low Cost Carrier) and Geography”, the global in flight catering service market demand is influenced by rising number of air passengers globally, increasing partnerships between airlines and hotels and chefs and ‘dine on demand’ for premium economy class passengers.





Global In Flight Catering Service Market - Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 9.60 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 16.31 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 146 No. of Tables 22 No. of Charts & Figures 77 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Catering Service, Catering Type, Aircraft Class, and Flight Type Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





In flight Catering Service Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Ltd., Gategroup, Newrest Group, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Flying Food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering, ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd., and Egyptair In flight Services are among the key in flight catering service market players operating across the globe. In-flight catering services is the profitable service industry majorly for long-haul flight operators, due to which the airline companies are constantly focuses to enhance the quality of food by way of adding or introducing varied types of cuisines for passengers from different geographical locations. Many players of airline industry enter into partnership with the hotels, chefs, food trucks, and other lounges to bring high quality of food and in-flight catering services for all travel classes consists of economy, premium economy, business and first class. Enlightening in this context, many airlines partnered with celebrity chefs to keep changing the on-board menu design and food items in order to increase its brand image in the market and among competitors.

In August 2022 : LSG Sky Chefs announced its contract extension with United Airlines for offering on-board catering services.

In May 2019 : Turkish Airlines awarded a 1- year contract to DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft to offer catering services to all its flights.

In July 2021 : United Airlines announced the outsourcing of its in flight catering services from October. These initiatives are therefore offering lucrative business opportunities to the global in flight catering service market players.





The global commercial aviation infrastructure has expanded significantly over the years. The aviation industry is witnessing steep growth in terms of aircraft orders and deliveries. The growing number of aircraft deliveries to commercial airlines is fueling the in flight catering service market size. Various full-service airlines and low-cost carriers across the globe outsource several on-ground and on-board procedures and operations owing to the implementation of cos-cutting strategies. In flight catering services are related to the viability of business models of flagship carriers and low-cost carriers. On-board catering or on-board culinary services are one of the top priorities of the passengers while selecting the airlines. The carrier companies are partnering with top hotels for outsourced catering services. Although the airlines are facing constant pressures on cost cutting, the quality of food and catering service remains highly important to the carriers, as the service directly contributes to the improved flight experience. This factor has raised the competition among the catering service providers, and the competition is expected to upsurge with the rise in competition among the airlines. With the increasing demand and competition, accompanied by advanced technologies and ecological trends, the on-board catering service providers are revolutionizing the in flight catering services dramatically, contributing to the increase in the in flight catering service market size.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global In flight Catering Service Market Growth:



During COVID–19 outbreak in 2020, the entire commercial aviation industry came to a halt. International and domestic flights were suspended temporarily by government bodies to combat the spread of the virus infection. The halt in the aviation sector decreased the demand for on-board catering services among airlines. Moreover, even after the uplift of travel restrictions, airlines were not offering catering services to maintain safety in flight. These factors hindered the in flight catering service market growth in 2020. However, in 2021, the catering services resumed in flights, helping to revive the market.





In flight Catering Service Market: Catering Service Overview

Based on catering service, the inflight catering service market is bifurcated into in-house and outsourced. The outsourced segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021. The rising number of aircraft in the aviation industry has created the demand for on-board catering services. In the market where outsourcing seems to be a solution largely favored by airlines, catering providers had to come up with ways of adapting and re-qualifying to survive. The on-board catering market, being largely dependent on the overall development in the aviation industry, has benefited from the current rise in passenger traffic. However, airlines across the globe, especially full service carriers, have experienced a downfall owing to several changes in the aviation sector. Due to the constant rise in aviation fuel costs, several full-service carriers and low-cost carriers implemented cost-cutting strategies by outsourcing various operations, including the on-board catering services. At the same time, according to the ITCA, the quality of in flight catering remains one of the top priorities for passengers when selecting airlines. Therefore, in the highly competitive airline industry, the competition among catering companies remains high. These factors are influencing the global in flight catering service market growth.





