Worldwide Environmental Testing Labs Market Opportunity Report 2021-2022 & 2026

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide Market Opportunity Report: Environmental Testing Labs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides estimates on total market size, annual projected market sizes over the next five years, and the associated CAGR, from 2021-2026, for analytical and life science instruments segmented by technique, region, industry source, and application. The 2021 market share for top suppliers in each technology segment is also provided in this market brief.

Commercial Environmental testing labs are a major end market for scientific instrumentation, making up a significant portion of the total demand for such instruments.

These labs are found all around the world and have seen particular growth in emerging economies such as China, Singapore, and other APAC countries. A growing world population and expanding industrialization have led to ever-increasing demand for these labs. Climate change resulting from rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere, plastic contaminants in water, and emissions from manufacturing are some of the many current issues that require monitoring through various environmental testing methods.

The role of these labs has become important for the health and safety of every person around the world, and their findings inform local, regional, and national policy decisions as well as future planning. Due to of the variation in types of contaminants, these labs use a variety of scientific instruments to monitor and analyze a wide range of environmental pollutants.

The environmental testing lab market experienced a significant reduction in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, as funding and economic policies shifted in response. While the effects of the pandemic are still present in many regions of the world, demand for environmental testing has seen a substantial recovery.

Report Overview:

Market demand segmented by technique, region, and industry source, along with market forecast for the next 5 years and application size and growth trends. The market estimates have been newly updated with 2021 as the base year and estimates are provided for the following technology segments:

Chromatography

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Molecular Spectroscopy

Materials Characterization

Sample Preparation Techniques

Electrochemistry

Vendor share of participating suppliers in each technology category in the commercial lab environmental testing market is also presented.

Some of the top vendors in the overall market

Agilent

AMETEK

Anton Paar

Avantor

Bruker

Hach (Danaher)

Hanna Instruments

Hitachi

HORIBA

Industrial Gas Suppliers

LECO

Malvern Panalytical (Spectris)

Metrohm

Mettler Toledo

MilliporeSigma

PerkinElmer

Phenomenex (Danaher)

Restek

Rigaku

SCIEX (Danaher)

SCION Instruments (Techcomp)

Shimadzu

TA Instruments (Waters)

Thermo Fisher

Waters

Xylem

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

A. About this Report

B. Executive Summary

C. Scope and Methodology

D. Regional Segmentations

E. Industry Source Segmentations

2. Market Insights

A. End-market Description

B. Market Threats and Opportunities

3. Regional Trends

A. United States & Canada

B. Europe

C. China

D. Japan

E. India & Other Asia Pacific

F. Latin America & ROW

4. Market Demand

A. Overall

Overall Demand by Technology, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Region, 2021-2026

Overall Demand by Industry Source, 2021-2026

Overall Vendor Share, 2021

Overall Supplier Participation, 2021

B. Chromatography

C. Mass Spectrometry

D. Atomic Spectroscopy

E. Molecular Spectroscopy

H. Materials Characterization

J. Sample Preparation Techniques

K. Electrochemistry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fsr6z4-market?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.