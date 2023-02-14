Global Digital Lending Platforms Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030 from $30.8 Billion in 2022

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Lending Platforms: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Digital Lending Platforms Market to Reach $58.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Digital Lending Platforms estimated at US$30.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$58.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$40.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR
The Digital Lending Platforms market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Key Metrics
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|92
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$30.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$58.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Focus on Select Players(Total 36 Featured)
- Argo
- Built Technologies
- CU Direct
- Decimal Technologies
- Docutech
- Ellie MAE
- Finantix
- Finastra
- FIS Global
- Fiserv
- HiEnd Systems
- Intellect Design Arena
- Juristech
- Mambu
- Newgen Software
- Nucleus Software
- Pegasystems
- Roostify
- Rupeepower
- Sageworks
- Sigma Infosolutions
- Symitar
- Tavant Technologies
- Temenos
- TurnKey Lender
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jgfi2r-lending?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment