Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023 Kick Off Annual Event with Record Attendance

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s flagship solar + storage event, today welcomes over 6,000 attendees to the Long Beach Convention Center for its annual solar + storage event occurring February 14-16. Dedicated to advancing the energy transition, the event features five keynote addresses, 350+ exhibiting companies, 24 conference sessions, the third annual Solar Games installer competition, and new learning and networking opportunities.



“Excitement is high as we open this year’s Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America event,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. "With our highly anticipated keynote speakers, carefully curated conference sessions, and new networking platforms and activities, we are confident that this year’s event will exceed expectations for attendees and exhibitors alike.”

Forward-Looking Educational Programming

Today, the first keynote presentations will kick off three days of learning, with nearly 100 conference speakers sharing insights and expertise across 24 conference sessions focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. For some attendees, the learning began yesterday during pre-conference workshops presented by experts from leading organizations (including the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners, California Energy Storage Alliance, Green Hydrogen Coalition, and more).

A Sold-Out Exhibition Floor

Over 350 exhibiting companies are expected to connect with thousands of installers, innovators, and decision-makers in the #isnaesna23 exhibit hall (which features the Energy Storage North America Pavilion, EV Charging Infrastructure Pavilion, and Startup Pavilion) and new outdoor space. In addition to getting a close-up look at new products, services, and solutions, attendees will also have the opportunity to explore real-world applications and industry updates during show-floor presentations at The Hub—and connect with other professionals within the new Networking Lounge and during show-floor happy hours.

2023 Highlights

#isnaesna23 attendees can look forward to the following events this week:

Engaging keynote sessions delivered by renowned industry leaders: “Innovation on the Front Line: Solar and Storage Leadership on Community Engagement,” by Honorable Shalanda Baker (U.S. Department of Energy) “Digital’s Role in Transforming Solar and Storage,” by Krishna Vanka (Fluence) “The Race to Zero: Leading the Charge on a Zero-Carbon Grid,” by Marty Adams (Los Angeles Department of Water and Power) with Stephen Lacey (Post Script Media) “Corporate Climate Leadership: Getting to Carbon-negative by 2030,” by Audrey Lee (Microsoft) “How Solar and Storage Lead the Way to Tackling Climate Change,” by Paul Grana (Aurora Solar) and Janice Lin (Strategen)

Educational sessions that explore distributed and utility-scale solar and energy storage, including: EVs as Grid Storage Resource / v2x Interconnection Maximizing Tax Benefits A Utility’s Approach to Energy Storage Fire Safety Crafting a Community Solar Program: What Makes it Effective IRA Domestic Content Clean Energy Workforce Development

The third annual Solar Games: #isnaesna23’s live tournament returns as eight teams from across North America compete for cash prizes and bragging rights, building residential solar + storage systems right within the exhibit hall. Equipment used during the competition will be donated to the nonprofit Twende Solar for use in projects that empower under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems.

New WRISE Networking Breakfast: On February 15, Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE)’s Anne Weisberg will join Melina Acevedo (D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments) and Stella Ursua (Grid Alternatives) for an inspiring conversation about how we can ensure a just transition to a clean energy future for all.





