Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Market is likely to surpass US$ 712 Million in revenues by 2033-end at a CAGR of 7.1%, Reveals Persistence Market Research 

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Market is valued at US$ 337 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 712 Million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2023 and 2033. According to Persistence Market Research, global Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps consumption is expected to increase at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the last half-decade.



Key reasons driving the worldwide patient-controlled analgesic pumps market include a rise in cancer cases and other diseases including chronic pain, arthritis, and diabetes. The growing frequency of operations will further aid the market since this gadget helps control post-operative pain. Furthermore, technical improvements are increasing the worldwide demand for controlled analgesic pumps.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33269

Chronic pain affects roughly 600 million individuals worldwide, or 10% of the population, and almost 50 million Americans, or 20%. The use of controlled analgesic pumps in the treatment of high-impact chronic pain will considerably reduce discomfort for 20 million Americans.

Globally, around 330 million surgical operations are performed every year. In 2018, there were 129 million outpatient surgical operations in the US. Controlled analgesic pumps are increasingly being prescribed post-operatively. The controlled analgesic pump contains painkillers, and it provides a more constant means of pain relief than periodic injections.

Controlled analgesic pumps help cancer patients control pain. According to the IARC, 1.8 million Americans have the ailment. Every year, roughly 30 million additional cancer cases are expected by 2040.

The patient may self-administer intravenous opioids such as hydromorphone and morphine using a regulated analgesia pump. Rising cancer patient numbers will drive the worldwide market throughout the projected period.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33269

Competitive Landscape

With a number of prominent producers, the PCA pump industry is relatively competitive. The sector is now controlled by a few rivals in terms of market share.

Among the market leaders are Smiths Group Plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Baxter International Inc.

In April 2022, Smiths Medical entered into a partnership with Bainbridge Health. The partnership is focused on providing pharmacy and safety leaders with visibility into trends in intravenous medication safety and utilization.

In January 2022, BD entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Parata Systems in a deal size of US$ 1.5 Billion.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Patient-controlled Analgesic Pumps Market, presenting historical market data 2018-2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33269

The study reveals essential insights

by Component (Software, Services, Hardware),

(Software, Services, Hardware), by Type (Electronic, Mechanical),

(Electronic, Mechanical), by Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Other Applications)

(Diabetes, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Haematology, Other Applications) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com