ADEC Innovations Launches RiskFacts On-Demand Property Risk Forecasting SaaS Platform

CONKLIN, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADEC Innovations, a recognized global leader in designing and delivering sustainable development solutions that drive organizational value and impact, announces the launch of RiskFacts, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on-demand property risk forecasting platform. RiskFacts offers professionals access to a comprehensive suite of real estate risk evaluation tools and resources that provides unprecedented levels of assurance within a transaction and helps ensure investments preserve their value.

RiskFacts SaaS platform is an all-in-one property risk forecasting service that brings unique scalability, ease of use, and advanced data solutions designed to meet the needs of the real estate and Property Technology (Prop-Tech) industry.

RiskFacts enables on-demand access to powerful risk forecasting analytics, giving users an immediate understanding of the current potential issues surrounding their properties. The platform offers the most up-to-date information from over 2,000 government databases, including federal, state, local, tribal, and proprietary data. RiskFacts lets users quickly and easily identify environmental risks associated with a location. Users can also immediately download comprehensive risk forecast reports detailing information on risks surrounding their property for up to an eighth of a mile.

"RiskFacts is not just a tool for understanding property risk during a real estate transaction. It's also a tool for promoting sustainability and creating more resilient investments," said James Donovan, CEO, ADEC Innovations. "With its on-demand insights, RiskFacts helps users make informed decisions that consider not only the financial risks but also the environmental and sustainable impacts of their investments."

RiskFacts is a customizable subscription-based service and is offering free trials of the platform as part of the platform's launch. Visit www.RiskFacts.com for information.

About RiskFacts

RiskFacts is a new Prop-Tech by ADEC Innovation, developed to inform about potential risks and promote resiliency surrounding their investments quickly and accurately. RiskFacts makes it easy for users to access the information they need to identify and effectively manage potential property risks. Whether you are a real estate investor, developer, lender, broker or consultant, RiskFacts will help you stay ahead of the curve in today's ever-evolving real estate risk landscape. For more information about RiskFacts, visit www.riskfacts.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations drives organizational value and impact by designing, developing, and delivering services and solutions in sustainable development. Since 1996, ADEC Innovations has advanced sustainable practices around the world and helped organizations grow and operate responsibly. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with regional operations and a network of 4,000 employees across 20 countries, ADEC Innovations' broad portfolio of businesses offers solutions that span Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Professional Services; Workforce Solutions, including Healthcare and Knowledge Management Services; and Enterprise Technology Data and Software as a Service (DAAS/SAAS). ADEC Innovations works with governments, coalitions, and businesses to help organizations meet their evolving needs and drive performance in a world where sustainability matters.

