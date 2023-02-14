Renewable Innovations Inc., Expands its Global Reach with New European Joint Venture Targeting Significant Revenue Opportunities

Lindon, Utah, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Innovations (RI) (OTC: REII), a leader in the zero-carbon, green solutions-alternative fuel industry, today announced the next step in its strategic expansion by aligning its new European operation with Dr. Cristiano Uva. Dr. Uva will be providing strong leadership, key relationships and financial support.



After collaborating at length with RI, Dr. Uva has now been entrusted with aiding in the Company’s European expansion. He brings 25 years of diverse legal, financial, and entrepreneurial experience to the business. An attorney by training, he has worked as an antitrust lawyer in the Brussels office of US law firm Coudert Brothers, as well as an in-house regulatory specialist with Goldman Sachs in London and AXA Investment Managers in Paris. Dr. Uva also has nearly 20 years of entrepreneurial experience as CEO of Italian companies Oltremare and Caleido Group.

Dr. Uva holds a Summa Cum Laude degree in Law from the University “Federico II” of Naples (Italy), an LL.M. from the College of Europe of Bruges (Belgium), and a Ph.D. in Law from the University of Catania (Italy), as well as various international pre- and post-doctoral academic experiences. In addition to his native Italian language, he’s bilingual in English, French, and Spanish.

“Europe is paving the way to address a green sustainable future and is adopting technologies like ours far faster than the United States. From our new European office, we’ll be able to address our customers’ needs with a regional expert. We are excited to roll-out our hydrogen fuel systems and applications throughout Europe. With such vast potential in Europe and relationships already underway, we expect this office to be a key contributor to our growth,” noted Robert Mount, CEO and Co-founder, Renewable Innovations.

“I am delighted and honored to be part of the ambitious expansion plans of Renewable Innovations, a company whose cutting-edge technology is greatly needed in the very promising and competitive European arena for alternative energy solutions,” added Dr. Uva, Renewable Innovations, Europe. Our near-future plans for the region include the roll-out of a sizeable proprietary network of grid-independent, hydrogen-powered EV fast charging stations, as well as the supply of our entire portfolio of hydrogen-based applications to major European incumbents.”

Renewable Innovations is accelerating the growth and opportunities within the renewable economy. Their team of industry leaders brings extensive experience and invaluable connections across the Renewable, Hydrogen, and Alternative Energy sectors. Along with their partners, investors, and clients, they are making major technological advancements with products and solutions to lead the world into a new and exciting carbon-free future. Learn more at Renewable-Innovations.com. Brokers and Analysts Chesapeake Group 410-825-3930 info@chesapeakegp.com Lynn Barney Chief Financial Officer investor@renewable-innovations.com

