Poly-Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2023: Increased Demand from Construction, Healthcare and Packaging Industries Bolsters Growth

The global poly-vinyl chloride market will grow from $82.46 billion in 2022 to $89.02 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The poly-vinyl chloride market is expected to grow from $119.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.6%.





Asia Pacific was the largest region in the polyvinyl chloride market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region in the polyvinyl chloride market. The regions covered in the poly-vinyl chloride market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market consists of the sales of molecularly oriented polyvinyl chloride and modified polyvinyl chloride. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



PVC market growth was aided by increased demand from industries such as construction, health care, and packaging. The growing need for PVC is expected to drive the market. PVC is light-weight and strong and is heavily used in the construction industry in the form of pipes, windows, flooring, and roofing. According to Oxford Economics, a UK-based firm providing global economic forecasting and econometric analysis, the worldwide construction output is expected to grow from $10.7 trillion in 2020 to $15.2 trillion by 2030 at a rate of 42%, which is expected to positively impact the PVC market. The growth of end-user industries, including construction, health care, and packaging, boosts the demand for PVC, increasing the growth of the PVC market.



The environmental impacts of using PVC challenge the growth of the PVC market. The emission of toxic fumes emitted during the manufacturing, use, and disposal of PVC raises environmental concerns. The manufacturing of PVC consumes a high amount of chlorine gas, due to which a large number of hazardous gases as by-products are emitted during the whole PVC lifecycle. PVC resists natural degradation. It stays in the environment for a long time, contributing to global pollution. Due to the harmful effects of PVC on the environment, PVC packaging has been banned or restricted in a number of countries around the world, such as Canada, Spain, South Korea, and the Czech Republic. Some U.S. cities, such as Rahway, NJ and Glen Cove, NY, have prohibited the use of PVC in food packaging or utensils. The ill effects of PVC restrain the growth of the Poly-Vinyl Chloride market.



Poly-vinyl chloride manufacturing companies are increasingly implementing the new ""molecular orientation"" technology to improve the physical and mechanical properties of the PVC produced. Molecular orientation is a manufacturing method that increases the flexibility and resistivity of PVC from fatigue and impact.

Under certain pressure, temperature, and speed conditions, molecular technology aligns the randomly arranged molecules in a normal PVC in the same direction. The new alignment improves the strength and ductility of the PVC pipes, creating new PVC-O pipes. For instance, Molecor uses molecular orientation to produce TOM PVC-O pipes. These pipes are resistant to low temperatures and have high resistance to cracks or impacts.



In October 2021, Oldcastle Infrastructure, a US-based company providing infrastructure services acquired National Pipe & Plastics Inc for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition added PVC pipe portfolio to Oldcastle Infrastructure and enables it to offer integrated solutions to its customers. National Pipe & Plastics Inc is a US-based PVC pipes company.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co.

INEOS Group Ltd.

LG Chem

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Occidental Chemical Corporation

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Mexichem SAB de CV

Axiall Corporation

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

