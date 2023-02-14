Global Gaming Earbuds Market Is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gaming earbuds market was estimated at $1.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $3.6 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.7 Billion Market Size in 2031 $3.6 Billion CAGR 7.7% No. of Pages in Report 368 Segments Covered Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in gaming popularity among individuals across the world Growing consumer demand for high-quality audio equipment to bring out the nuances in gaming audio and increase sound precision Restraints Lack of awareness among the population regarding the usage of high quality gaming earbuds High cost associated with the same Opportunities Surge in the number of product launches

Covid-19 scenario-

The stay-at-home drift, during the pandemic, gave way to a steep rise in demand for gaming earbuds from individuals, which impacted the market positively.

This drift has continued post-pandemic too. Stakeholders are increasing their innovation in the field of gaming earbuds and are attempting to create gaming earbuds at reasonable prices while also heightening the quality and durability of the earbuds and adding newer features to the gaming earbuds.



The global gaming earbuds market is analyzed across type, price point, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the wireless segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global gaming earbuds market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

By price point, the economic segment contributed to nearly two-thirds of the global gaming earbuds market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The premium segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 8.5% throughout the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global gaming earbuds market revenue. The online channels segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The hypermarkets & super markets and brand stores segments are also analyzed in the report.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global gaming earbuds market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global gaming earbuds market report include Asustek Computer Inc., Razer Inc., Beijing Edifier Technology Company, Ltd., Turtle Beach Corporation, boAt Lifestyle, Boult Audio, Demant A/S, EKSA, Gravastar, HP Development Company, L.P., JLab International., Logitech International SA, Raycon Inc., Ant Esports, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



