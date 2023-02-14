The dairy flavors market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,962.45 million in 2022 to US$ 2,552.19 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2028

New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dairy Flavors Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Flavor Profile, Form, Category, Nature, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419242/?utm_source=GNW





Dairy flavors are processed and manufactured from dairy products such as milk, butter, cheese, and cream and are available in liquid, powder, and paste formats.These flavors are intended to enhance the taste and intensity of various food products by providing them with an array of flavor profiles such as buttery, cheesy, creamy, and several other sweet and savory tastes.



Dairy flavors are used in various food products such as bakery & confectionery, sweet & savory snacks, soups & sauces, dips & dressings, and frozen desserts.



Asia Pacific held the largest share of the dairy flavors market in 2021.



Consumers are willing to pay higher prices for dairy flavor products in these countries.



The Indian subcontinent has a massive demand for regional and traditional flavors, which is fueling the market growth.The increasing need for new and foreign flavors compels the players to develop innovative and healthy dairy flavors.



Different manufacturers are trying to replace sugar with dairy flavors.



Based on flavor profile, the dairy flavors market is segmented into cheese, butter, cream, and others.The cheese segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



Elevating demand for food products, growing retail outlets, and increasing preference for fast food are bolstering the demand for cheese flavors. The availability of various types of cheese with different kinds of flavors is a major factor contributing to the development of the dairy flavors market for the cheese flavor.



In terms of region, the dairy flavors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



Jeneil, Flavorjen, The Edlong Corporation, Givaudan S.A., Kerry Group, Sensient Technologies, Symrise, Synergy Flavors, Bluegrass Ingredients Inc., and Flavorade India are among the key players operating in the dairy flavors market. These players engage in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.



