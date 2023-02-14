Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for SOI Wafers in Consumer Electronics to Fuel Sector

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm & less than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI, Emerging-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut), Product (MEMS Devices, RF FEM Products), Application and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global SOI market is estimated to be USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, such as silicon wastage prevention in thin-wafer manufacturing and establishment of facilities to enhance SOI production.
Silicon-on-insulator (SOI) is a fabrication technique for manufacturing SOI wafers, where semiconductor silicon is layered on top of an insulator, silicon dioxide. This technology uses silicon-insulator-silicon substrates in place of conventional silicon substrates to manufacture semiconductor wafers. Since the top semiconductor layer can be very thin, it becomes possible to implement doped diffusion regions that extend to the insulator underneath. SOI technology improves the performance of semiconductor devices owing to high processing speed, reduced junction capacitance, and low power consumption, ensuring minimal current leakage and high compatibility with conventional silicon processing.
RF FEM: The largest product segment of the SOI market
In 2021, the RF FEM products segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The growth of the RF FEM products segment can be attributed to the rising demand for front-end modules in 5G technology and consumer electronic devices. A GSM Association report (The Mobile Economy) stated that 5G connection adoption had reached 8% of the total mobile connections in 2021. It is expected to reach ~25% by 2025, indicating strong growth potential.
Smart cut technology: The largest segment of the SOI market, by technology
In 2021, the smart cut technology segment held the largest share of the SOI market. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. the rising demand for smart cut technology in manufacturing SOI wafers of/less than 200 mm and 300 mm is also driving the growth of this segment. Smart cut technology enables on-wafer thickness uniformity of 1 nm with overall distribution on all wafers. The technology is protected by more than 3,000 Soitec-owned or controlled patents.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the SOI market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Demand for UWB-Based Real-Time Location Systems
- Rising Need for Geo-Marketing
- Increasing Competitiveness
- Growing Demand for Location-Based and Real-Time Systems and Services in Various Industries
Restraints
- High Installation and Maintenance Costs
- Data Security Concerns
- Negative Feedback from End-users
Opportunities
- Growing Use of BLE and UWB for Indoor Proximity Services
- Rising Focus on IoT in Healthcare
- Growing Use of 5G for Location-Based Services
- Rising Demand for Real-Time Location Systems in Emerging Regions
Challenges
- System Irreconcilability and Lack of Standardization
- RTLS Supply Chain Hindrances
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|220
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$2.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 SOI Wafers, by Thickness
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Thin-Film SOI Wafers
6.3 Thick-Film SOI Wafers
7 SOI Market, by Wafer Size
7.1 Introduction
7.2 200 mm and Less Than 200 mm
7.3 300 mm
8 SOI Market, by Wafer Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 RF-SOI
8.3 FD-SOI
8.4 PD-SOI
8.5 Power-SOI
8.6 Emerging-SOI
9 SOI Market, by Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Smart Cut
9.3 Bonding SOI
9.4 Layer Transfer SOI
10 SOI Market, by Product
10.1 Introduction
10.2 RF FEM Products
10.3 MEMS Devices
10.4 Power Products
10.5 Optical Communication Products
10.6 Image Sensing Products
11 SOI Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Electronics Applications
11.3 Automotive Applications
11.4 Datacom & Telecom Applications
11.5 Industrial Applications
11.6 Military, Defense, and Aerospace Applications
12 SOI Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- EV Group
- GlobalFoundries
- GlobalWafers
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp.
- Murata Manufacturing Company
- Nova Electronic Materials
- NXP Semiconductors
- Okmetic
- Qorvo
- Rogue Valley Microdevices
- Shanghai Simgui Technology
- Shin-Etsu Chemical
- Sil'tronix Silicon Technologies
- Silicon Valley Microelectronics
- Skyworks Solutions
- Soitec
- Sony Group
- STMicroelectronics
- Sumco Corporation
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Tower Semiconductor
- Ultrasil
- United Microelectronics Corporation
- Vanguard International Semiconductor Corporation
- Waferpro
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrd0is-silicon-on?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment