Infillion Welcomes Beth-Ann Eason as New Board Member

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infillion, a technology company with an advanced media platform that offers CTV to premium display to live fan experiences, and Gimbal, a location technology and data business, announced today that Beth-Ann Eason, a digital media transformation leader, has been appointed to its board of directors effective Jan.15, 2023.

"I am excited to welcome Beth-Ann to the board of directors at Infillion," said Rob Emrich, founder and Executive Chairman. "Beth-Ann's deep digital marketing expertise and impressive digital transformation experience will be invaluable to Infillion as we continue to lead clients through the complexities of the digital media ecosystem and accelerating demands to transform the advertising experience."

Eason is an experienced independent director with more than two decades of P&L and direct revenue generation experience in public, pre-IPO, PE-owned and family-owned companies. She was most recently Managing Director and Senior Digital Transformation Executive at Accenture. Eason has also held executive positions at Innovid and Conde Nast where her expertise made her a critical member of the organizations' leadership teams — shaping their digital transformation plans and growth strategies.

"Infillion is in the midst of tremendous growth as the company invests in its advanced media buying platform and acquires new competencies that are on the leading edge of CTV and its unique first-party data sets. I look forward to helping ensure that Infillion is leveraging all assets to stand apart in the highly competitive digital media and marketing space as the digital advertising ecosystem matures," said Eason.

Eason was an inductee in the American Advertising Federation Hall of Achievement and has served on the boards of the professional bodies of the American Advertising Federation, Online Publishers Association, Interactive Advertising Bureau, and Mobile Marketing Association and was Chairman of the Board for the Advertising Club of New York. She was a founding member and vice chairman of the board of W.O.M.E.N. in America, a professional development and mentoring program. Eason also recently joined the board of Quad/Graphics, Inc., a publicly traded global marketing experience company with 4,600 clients in 14 countries.

About Infillion

Infillion is a high-growth technology company that has built the most advanced media buying platform in the digital advertising industry — offering CTV, value exchange products including TrueX, premium display, live fan experiences, and location technology and first-party data via its Gimbal brand. Infillion serves the best brands, holding companies and independent agencies in the world with campaigns for clients such as Amazon, Microsoft, Bank of America and T-Mobile, and works with more than 200 publishers including A&E, Roku and FOX. Infillion's advertising solutions offer unparalleled engagement and scale, premium inventory and superior targeting, unconstrained by walled gardens. Infillion's mission is to advance the $700 billion digital advertising industry by improving user experiences and by providing high-attention ad formats and services that respect consumers' time, attention and privacy.

For more information on Infillion, visit https://infillion.com/.

Contact Information:

Alyssa Kehoe

DiGennaro Communications

alyssa.kehoe@digennaro-usa.com



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment