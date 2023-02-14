SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating MAXR, GIRNX, FOX and DESSX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating Maxar Technologies Inc., Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund, Fox Corporation, and DWS ESG Core Equity Fund. If you are a current owner of shares, contact leo@moka.law.



Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR)

Morris Kandinov is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Maxar Technologies Inc.’s agreement to be acquired by Advent International. Under the terms of the agreement, Maxar’s shareholders will receive $53.00 per share in cash. If you purchased MAXR shares, you may have standing for shareholder recovery. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Goldman Sachs International Equity ESG Fund (GIRNX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Goldman Sachs regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. On November 22, 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued an Order Instituting Administrative And Cease-And-Desist Proceedings, Pursuant To Sections 203(E) And 203(K) Of The Investment Advisers Act Of 1940, Making Findings, And Imposing Remedial Sanctions And A Cease-And-Desist Order (the “Order”). As part of the Order, Goldman Sachs agreed to pay a $4 million penalty over regulatory charges that the company’s asset-management unit misled customers about environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments. The SEC charged Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. (GSAM) for policies and procedures failures involving two mutual funds and one separately managed account strategy marketed as ESG investments. The SEC's order found that, from April 2017 until February 2020, GSAM had several policies and procedures failures involving the ESG research its investment teams used to select and monitor securities. The SEC's order also found that, from April 2017 until June 2018, the company failed to have any written policies and procedures for ESG research in one product, and once policies and procedures were established, it failed to follow them consistently prior to February 2020. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating Fox Corporation regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, including securities claims on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

DWS ESG Core Equity Fund - Class S (NASDAQ: DESSX)

Morris Kandinov is investigating DWS ESG Core Equity Fund - Class S regarding corporate governance failures, possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to recent transactions and/or events at the company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Leo Kandinov to learn more:

leo@moka.law

(619) 780-3993

moka.law

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact:

Leo Kandinov, Partner

leo@moka.law

619-780-3993

550 West B Street, 4th Floor

San Diego, CA 92101

moka.law