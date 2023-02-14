Specialty Fertilizers Market Size Set to Touch USD 36 Billion with a CAGR of 6.6% by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global specialty fertilizers market is flourishing because of an increasing agricultural output worldwide, surging demand for agrochemicals, and high adoption of precision farming techniques.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated Global Specialty Fertilizers Market size at USD 23.2 billion in 2021. During the forecast period between 2022 and 2028, BlueWeave expects global specialty fertilizers market size to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.6% reaching a value of USD 36 billion by 2028. Global specialty fertilizers market expansion is driven by rising global precision farming area, increasing frequency of fertilizer leaching, demand for fertilizer usage efficiency enhancement, and government initiatives. Various government agencies and other groups have been encouraging people to utilize specialist fertilizers to improve plant and soil health. The demand for high-quality crops has aided industry expansion, increased food and vegetable exports, as well as the expanding tendency of people consuming foods, resulted in an increase in crop plantation area. As a result, the global specialty fertilizers market is predicted to expand significantly throughout the forecast period. Additionally, rising food security concerns, a reduction in arable land availability in emerging countries, and a surge demand for water-soluble fertilizers for fertigation and foliar feeding could drive global specialty fertilizers market growth. However, high expenses related to specialty fertilizers are anticipated to restrain the growth global specialty fertilizers market during the period in analysis.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market – Overview

Specialty fertilizers are used under specific soil and plant conditions. Specialty fertilizers are utilized in plants to boost production levels through specific action. Specialty fertilizers make critical nutrients available. These nutrients are present in insufficient quantities but are totally utilized by the plants. It regulates the moisture content. Specialty fertilizers also help to improve nutrient uptake, limit nutrient loss, and prevent toxicity caused by excessive ionic concentration.





Global Specialty Fertilizers Market – Growth Driver

Specialty fertilizers are water-soluble fertilizers that contribute to the fastest growing category of agricultural products, with a variety of properties and several vital micronutrients for crops. It is widely employed in a wide variety of crops, including cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, and others. The expansion of agricultural harvest and crop output around the world is driving up demand for specialty fertilizers. According to the World Bank, worldwide agriculture, fisheries, and forestry growth has accounted for around 2.04% of global GDP in 2020. Thus, rising agricultural development and production are driving the industry and are likely to account for a sizable proportion of the Specialty Fertilizer market in the future years.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market – Challenges

Demand for environmentally friendly products has increased in recent years. The agricultural sector is no exception. Organic fertilizers are in high demand since they supply vital nutrients to plants and help to produce healthy soil. These fertilizers might be animal-derived, plant-derived, or mineral-derived. It increases soil fertility by improving water circulation into the soil. Organic fertilizers are eco-friendly since they are sustainable, renewable, and biodegradable. As a result, a rising demand for organic fertilizers may impede the growth of the Specialty Fertilizers market.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market – By Crop Type

On basis of crop type, global specialty fertilizers market is segregated into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Fruits & Vegetables segments. The cereals and grains segment held the highest market share in 2021. Cereals and grains are regarded as the primary source of nourishment for the human body. Many underdeveloped countries rely on cereals and grains for their dietary requirements, and they are the primary source of calories. The production of cereals and grains around the world has been influenced by a variety of factors, including cultural, environmental, and economic concerns, as well as water availability. Corn, wheat, rice, barley, and sorghum are the most extensively grown cereals and grains in the world.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Specialty Fertilizers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic slightly affected specialty fertilizers business across the world. Due to the lack of limitations on agricultural items, the pandemic resulted in a variety of supply chain and operational disruptions. The market participants faced numerous challenges because of the delayed import and export of fertilizers due to lockdown conditions and trade restrictions imposed to curb the virus's spread. The low supply inventory in businesses generated supply constraints, which resulted in an increase in product rates, placing the market under significant strain during the pandemic. To ensure food security and market stability, governments in various nations issued notices confirming the shipping and circulation of agricultural products.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global specialty fertilizers market include Nutrien Ltd., Yara, ICL, The Mosaic Company, CF Industrial & Holdings, Inc, Nufarm, Agzon Agro, OCP Group, Kingenta, and COMPO Expert GmbH. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and Global Specialty Fertilizers Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Specialty Fertilizers Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In February 2022 – ICL Fertilizers introduced a new knowledge portal to assist producers in comprehending the advantages of various efficiency fertilizers.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2018–2021 Base Year – 2021 Estimated Year – 2022 Forecast Period– 2022–2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Belgium, NORDIC Countries, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Technology, Form, Application Method, Crop Type, Region Key Players Nutrien Ltd., Yara, ICL, The Mosaic Company, CF Industrial & Holdings, Inc, Nufarm, Agzon Agro, OCP Group, Kingenta, COMPO Expert GmbH

By Type

Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)

Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Sulfate of Potash (SOP)

Potassium Nitrate

Urea Derivatives

Blend of NPK

By Technology

Controlled-release Fertilizers

Water-soluble Fertilizers

Liquid Fertilizers

Micronutrients

By Form

Dry

Liquid

By Application Method

Fertigation

Foliar

Soil

By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







