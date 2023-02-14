CSX Reaches Agreement with Additional IAM and BRC Divisions on Paid Sick Leave for Railroad Workers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that agreements have been secured with additional divisions of its International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) and Brotherhood of Railway Carmen (BRC) unions on paid sick leave for railroad workers.



The agreements were reached with the IAM Roadway Mechanics and the BRC Carmen for Fruit Growers Express Company. Both organizations represent employees who support CSX mechanical operations.

CSX has been working collaboratively with its union partners, building momentum toward finding solutions that improve the work experience for its employees. The new agreements are the most recent of six paid sick leave agreements announced by CSX within the past week.

Joe Hinrichs, president and chief executive officer of CSX said, “We are committed to ongoing collaboration with our valued front-line employees and union partners to ensure CSX provides a work experience that honors their many contributions to our company’s success. The new agreements with the IAM and BRC are a great demonstration of partnership, and we will continue to work with labor organizations to improve the employee experience at CSX.”

