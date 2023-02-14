Spectra Logic Announces Cost-Effective Digital Archive Solution that Simplifies Long-Term Digital Preservation

BOULDER, Colorado, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic , a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced a modern archive solution for organizations that must manage and preserve massive amounts of data for long-term retention purposes. The new solution, called Spectra Digital Archive, is powered by Spectra StorCycle®, an enterprise software designed to easily and cost-effectively archive data at scale. Spectra Digital Archive enables organizations to manage and archive terabytes to petabytes of unstructured data, digitally preserving that data on any combination of disk, tape and cloud, without sacrificing reliability or data availability.

The Spectra Digital Archive solution provides policy-driven automation that scales to meet organizational performance and capacity demands. Customers are able to define the data retention settings that align best with their organization’s compliance, ransomware protection and disaster recovery requirements. Configurable to integrate with a variety of storage targets, both on-premises and in the cloud, the Spectra Digital Archive solution is ideal for organizations that need to retain massive amounts of data for long periods of time.

Spectra Digital Archive:

Offers simple setup and use for easy deployment

Scales infinitely to handle current and future data growth

Enables policy-driven automation for maximum flexibility

Integrates with disk, tape and cloud storage tiers to provide storage choices

Reduces storage/backup costs and bottlenecks

Provides low impact/high performance data transfers

Delivers multiple archive options: bulk, project and active archive

Ensures advanced ransomware protection

Retains original file formats to avoid lock-in

Supports environmental sustainability initiatives

“Organizations are becoming increasingly overwhelmed by the size, scope and cost of their data growth,” said David Feller, vice president of product management and solutions engineering, Spectra Logic. “We designed the Spectra Digital Archive, a dynamic end-to-end solution, to help data-driven customers easily and affordably manage, preserve and access this data by migrating it seamlessly to less costly storage tiers for long-term digital preservation, usage and monetization.”

Spectra Digital Archive Solution:

Spectra Digital Archive, powered by StorCycle software, provides digital preservation for data at scale. This complete hardware and software solution is designed for cost-effective bulk archive, project archive, and automated long-term archive, all from a company trusted by the largest data storage users in the world.

Spectra StorCycle Software:

Spectra StorCycle software manages and archives data without forfeiting availability. Simple to use and deploy, Spectra StorCycle supports multiple use cases, including long-term archive, digital preservation, project and bulk archive, and the migration of data to the most cost-effective storage tier. StorCycle optimizes data backups and reduces data storage costs by automatically moving data to the most appropriate tier of storage, whether that be to disk, tape or cloud. Deployed as part of a vigorous data archiving strategy, StorCycle protects data against ransomware attacks and enables the preservation of data for decades.

Resources:

Spectra Digital Archive White Paper

Spectra, Spectra Logic and Spectra StorCycle are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

# # #

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a multi-cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

Follow Spectra Logic on social media:

Twitter: @spectralogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spectralogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectra-logic

Instagram: @spectralogic