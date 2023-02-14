New York, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Care Products Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product, Application, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419239/?utm_source=GNW



The car care products market size is expected to grow from US$ 4,936.87 million in 2022 to US$ 6,748.70 million by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.3%.



Cars are regularly exposed to sand, gravel, tree sap, sun rays, road asphalt, deicing agents, bird droppings, and airborne contaminants.These pollutants can damage protective coatings and deteriorate automotive finishes.



Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for car care products worldwide as they assist in restoring the interiors, cleaning the outer body, extending life, and adding to the value of the vehicle.Car care products are high-quality chemicals that help autos gloss, shine, and last longer.



Car care products are used to clean the interior and exterior of the car and prevent & fix damages to cars, such as for scratches, to ensure that utmost care is provided to each part of the car and retain the car’s visual appeal. These products are used to attain better gloss, shine, and longevity of various exterior and interior parts of cars.



In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the car care products market share.The Asia Pacific region is experiencing growth in car care product demand due to the occurrence of several major automakers.



Moreover, growing disposable income in developing countries in the region further led to the dominance of Asia Pacific region in the car care products market.



Based on application, the car care products market is bifurcated into interior and exterior.The interior segment held the largest share in 2022 and is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



Interior car care products include a wide range of products such as dashboard cleaner and polish, leather cleaner & detergent, carpet cleaner, fabric freshener, and upholstery. These are utilized for cleaning the interiors of a car and add to the comfort of the passengers and the driver in the vehicle.



Based on geography, the car care products market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America.In 2022, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.



With the rising focus on maintaining vehicle hygiene, the overall demand for antibacterial car care products is expected to grow.Increasing sales of vehicles, rising consumer awareness regarding the importance of maintaining car hygiene, and advancements in car washing technologies are also anticipated to propel the demand for antibacterial car care products in Asia Pacific.



These antimicrobial car care products help in inhibiting the growth of microorganisms and protect the interior fabric used in the car.



3M Co, Adolf Wurth Gmbh & Co KG, Sonax GmBH, Soft99 Corp, Shell Plc, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Holt Lloyd International Ltd, Tetrosyl Ltd, Turtle Wax Inc, and Cartec BV are a few of the few key players operating in the global car care products market. These players engage in developing affordable and innovative products to meet the rising customer demands and expand their market share.



The overall car care products market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. Participants in this process include VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the car care products market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06419239/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________