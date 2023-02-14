Atopic Dermatitis Market Size to Reach USD 22.62 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10.32 billion in 2022 atopic dermatitis market will reach USD 22.62 billion by 2030. Atopic contact dermatitis affects roughly 1 in 5 individuals worldwide. Nickel is the most frequent cause of allergic contact dermatitis. Coins, automobiles, electronics, aerospace, and construction all require nickel. Human exposure to nickel is enormously increased by using nickel in these fundamental sectors. The global atopic dermatitis market will rise due to the increasing public awareness of nickel-triggered allergic atopic contact dermatitis and the availability of doctors for prescription drugs. Similar triggers caused by lifestyle and environmental changes have increased the incidence and prevalence of atopic dermatitis, fueling the market's growth in the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Atopic dermatitis Market



Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is predicted to expand during the forecast period due to the government's increased expenditure on the healthcare sector due to the pandemic. With the increase of the healthcare infrastructure and the sizeable population of the nation, the region would attract significant players in the market for atopic dermatitis treatments, fostering its expansion throughout the anticipated time.

The corticosteroids segment is expected to augment the atopic dermatitis market during the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, emollients/moisturizers, antibiotics, IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors, and others. The corticosteroids segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 30% in 2022.



The topical segment market size is 6.11 billion in 2022



The route of administration segment is divided into oral, topical, and parenteral. The topical segment dominated the market with a market share of around 54% in 2022.



The retail pharmacies segment is expected to augment the atopic dermatitis market during the forecast period.



The distribution channel segment is divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others. The retail pharmacies segment dominated the market with a market share of around 46% in 2022.



Advancement in market



November 2022 - A non-invasive test that could aid in predicting infant eczema development was revealed by study findings presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress. The study involved 450 kids, and its results were presented at the EADV Congress in September. This total included one hundred fifty preterm babies and 300 term babies. The researchers identified thymus and Activation-Regulated Chemokine (TARC), a particular immunological biomarker, as a significant indicators of atopic dermatitis. Babies were more likely to get atopic dermatitis if this biomarker's level was high. Elevated TARC levels were significantly correlated with atopic dermatitis in preterm infants. Elevated levels of the biomarkers interleukin eight and interleukin 18 were linked to moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in term neonates. Given that it is a quick and painless test, this identification technique may help identify and treat eczema.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increasing prevalence of skin disorders



One of the most common skin problems affecting men and women is atopic dermatitis. Although the fundamental causes of atopic dermatitis are unknown, the disorder is more frequently passed down in families. The illness is brought on by exposure to specific chemicals found in personal care products or by environmental variables, such as dry winters. Various skin problems and diseases have increased among the world's population due to adverse environmental circumstances. For instance, one of the most frequent causes of atopic dermatitis is the exceptionally dry winters. As chemicals are used increasingly frequently in personal care and cosmetics, there are also an increasing number of persons who suffer from atopic dermatitis. The rising prevalence of the condition will drive the global atopic dermatitis market. People's increased knowledge of atopic dermatitis, its causes, and potential therapies will increase market demand.



Restraint: Insufficient understanding of atopic dermatitis



Atopic dermatitis can have a variety of underlying triggers or precise reasons, including food allergies, chemical allergens, genetics, and environmental factors. More has to be done for the patient population because there is insufficient evidence regarding who is most affected by the disease, how it is diagnosed, or how it is distinguished from other skin conditions. Lack of knowledge can stifle the market's expansion when expensive drugs are developed that may end up unsuccessful or have severe and unfavourable side effects. As a result, there are more product recalls, ultimately harming the brand reputation and restraining the growth of the worldwide atopic dermatitis market.



Opportunities: Development of advanced diagnosis and treatment options



Private enterprises have expanded their investments in creating cutting-edge medications and therapies due to the rising demand for treatments for atopic dermatitis. Prominent market players have created effective and promising medications to profit from the expanding atopic dermatitis market due to the rising frequency of skin illnesses and disorders worldwide. Additionally, regulatory organizations have been persuaded to expedite drug approvals to provide people with cutting-edge healthcare services due to the increased incidence and prevalence of atopic dermatitis caused by environmental triggers or allergens in personal care products and cosmetics. The market for atopic dermatitis medications will grow as regulatory approvals become more standardized and effective. Numerous mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to develop pharmaceuticals will propel the market's growth. The market will eventually grow due to the fiscal authorities' encouraging reimbursement policies.

Challenge: Comprehensive and time-consuming regulatory approval procedures



Given its sensitive and important role in the global economy and its direct influence on its consumers, the pharmaceutical and healthcare business is subject to extraordinarily tight rules and regulations. For instance, approving and releasing a novel drug without enough testing and inspection might result in unfavourable outcomes that may be lethal to users. To protect consumer interests, it is equally crucial to thoroughly examine the risks and benefits related to these drugs as it is to expedite the approval processes. As a result, stringent laws govern the development, testing, distribution, and consumption of medications, therapies, and treatments for atopic dermatitis. The government's stringent regulations will impede the market's growth.



Some of the major players operating in the atopic dermatitis market are:



• AbbVie Inc.

• Allergan Plc.

• Astellas Pharma Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Eli Lily and Company

• Galderma laboratories LP

• Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

• Pfizer

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Sanofi SA



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Corticosteroids

• Calcineurin Inhibitors

• Emollients/Moisturizers

• Antibiotics

• IL-4 and PDE4 Inhibitors

• Others



By Route of Administration



• Oral

• Topical

• Parenteral



By Distribution Channel



• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



